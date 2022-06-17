Missing New Hampshire children found safe in Maine

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - Provided to WBTV by NC State University’s Plants for Human Health Institute: In 2019, Dontae Jimmie attended a “kid’s science camp” at the Yukon River fish camp in Alaska led by Dr. Mary Ann Lila, professor at NC State University, and Dr. Kriya Dunlap, associate professor at University of Alaska-Fairbanks. Jimmie, now a rising senior in high school, lives in the village of Northway, Alaska, population 338. This week, Jimmie, along with five other Alaska Native students, accompanied by Dr. Dunlap, traveled more than 4,000 miles to Kannapolis, NC (population nearly 50,000) for another educational enrichment experience; this one hosted by Dr. Lila at NC State University’s Plants for Human Health Institute (PHHI).
