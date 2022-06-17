ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somersworth, NH

Missing New Hampshire children found safe in Maine

By Ryan Trowbridge, Gray News staff
WBTV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSOMERSWORTH, N.H. (WGGB/WSHM/Gray News) - Authorities in New Hampshire say two children at the center of an Amber Alert for have been found safe. New Hampshire State Police reported on Friday that...

www.wbtv.com

WBTV

StarMed giving away baby formula in several N.C. counties

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – StarMed Healthcare will give away free cans of baby formula across several North Carolina counties in an effort to combat the nationwide shortage. According to StarMed, parents and caregivers are eligible to receive one can of baby formula per person. There is no registration and the formula will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis while supplies last.
POLITICS
WBTV

Students from Alaska enjoy visit to North Carolina Research Campus in Kannapolis

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - Provided to WBTV by NC State University’s Plants for Human Health Institute: In 2019, Dontae Jimmie attended a “kid’s science camp” at the Yukon River fish camp in Alaska led by Dr. Mary Ann Lila, professor at NC State University, and Dr. Kriya Dunlap, associate professor at University of Alaska-Fairbanks. Jimmie, now a rising senior in high school, lives in the village of Northway, Alaska, population 338. This week, Jimmie, along with five other Alaska Native students, accompanied by Dr. Dunlap, traveled more than 4,000 miles to Kannapolis, NC (population nearly 50,000) for another educational enrichment experience; this one hosted by Dr. Lila at NC State University’s Plants for Human Health Institute (PHHI).
KANNAPOLIS, NC
WBTV

‘Unsolicited’ toll lane proposal went before transportation planning board, no plans in place

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - More toll lanes on I-77 could eventually be coming to I-77, but not right away. For years, there have been tentative plans to extend the toll lanes from where they currently stop at Exit 11 to the South Carolina state line. WBTV spent the day looking into new chatter that the toll lanes could be coming soon and found there are no plans in the works right now.
CHARLOTTE, NC

