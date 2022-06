Covering 330,000 square feet of space, the Union Terminal Warehouse Company was said to be the largest warehouse in Florida when it was completed in 1913 by the Turner Construction Company. Now Columbia Ventures is poised to renovate the Eastside landmark at 700 East Union Street into a mixed-use development featuring 220 workforce and market-rate apartments and 38,000 square feet of commercial, retail and dining space. In addition, the project will include an 80 space indoor parking area and a rooftop amenitized with a rooftop terrace.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO