AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - A plume of Pacific moisture will continue to stream across New Mexico over the next 2 days. This will bring isolated T-Storm chances to the far western counties in our region like Union, Quay, Curry, Dallam, Cimarron, Hartley, and Oldham counties. While rain is not a guarantee due to the main moisture plume staying closer to I-25, there will at least be a chance each afternoon.

OLDHAM COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO