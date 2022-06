National Grid's electricity rate will be lower than the Town's electrical aggregation program rate starting in July!. You can opt out of the program to save money over the summer by calling First Point Power at (888) 875-1711 or by visiting https://colonialpowergroup.com/north-andover/. If you need assistance, please bring a copy of your electric bill to the North Andover Senior Center or the Town Manager’s office and someone will help you to opt out.

NORTH ANDOVER, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO