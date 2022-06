Robert Findlay Smith, 70, the man charged with attacking a church potluck in Alabama, was a federal firearms dealer who once crossed paths with federal authorities. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms cited him in 2018 for shoddy recordkeeping. Agents only discovered 86 guns in his possession, contrary to there being 97 on his records, authorities noted in an AL.com report. They also said he did not take down the addresses of some customers.

PELHAM, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO