The largest home show in the Southwest will return to Glendale in July. The Maricopa County Home & Landscape Show takes place is set to take place July 15-17 at State Farm Stadium. As part of the expo this year, attendees can shop and enjoy the Artisan Marketplace which will feature handmade items from nearly 100 local artisans. Items such as candles, wood cutting boards and sculptures, wood puzzles, handcrafted jewelry, art and more.

MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ ・ 22 HOURS AGO