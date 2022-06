SLIPPERY ROCK, Pa. — More than 20,000 children living in southern Sudan lost their families, their homes and nearly all hope in 1987 because of a brutal civil war. Known as the "Lost Boys of Sudan," these children escaped death or induction into the northern army by walking more than a thousand miles to various refugee camps during the years that followed. They encountered more political and ethnic violence in neighboring Ethiopia. And if gunfire and deadly diseases such as malaria weren't enough, some of the children drowned while crossing rivers or were killed by crocodiles or lions.

