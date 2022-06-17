ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pharrell’s adidas NMD HU Returns In Orange Animal Prints

By Sneaker News
sneakernews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFirst established in 2016, the Pharrell x adidas NMD HU lineage continues with the latest iteration of the groundbreaking silhouette. While earlier drops relied on inspirational messaging as well as ties to cultural moments and holidays, this latest NMD Hu approaches a stylish take via a wild...

Footwear News

Three Sold-Out Adidas Yeezy Slides Are Reportedly Restocking Soon

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. It appears that three sold-out iterations of the acclaimed Adidas Yeezy Slides are making their way back to stores soon. The Yeezy insider @Yeezyinfluence shared images of Kanye West’s popular Yeezy Slides in the tonal “Bone,” “Onyx,” and Resin” colorways. According to the account, all three styles will launch in July. The Adidas Yeezy Slide “Bone” debuted in December 2019 and was one of the first iterations of the slide to release. The style...
sneakernews.com

The Air Jordan 4 “Infrared” Releases Tomorrow

Teased and delayed ad nauseam for the better part of the last year, the Air Jordan 4 “Infrared” finally releases for the whole family tomorrow, June 15th. Far from being an original colorway of Tinker Hatfield’s second-ever design for the Air Jordan line, the upcoming retro follows a similar color-blocking to the widely-beloved “Green Glow” offering from August 2013. Shades of “Dark Grey” and “Cement Grey” take over the majority of the pair’s upper and sole unit, with the titular “Infrared 23” tone animating eye-stays, branding and inner-lining, tread pods underfoot. All together, the aforementioned components help further expand the Jordan 4‘s already-robust catalog, especially what’s offered in Grade School, Preschool and Toddler sizing.
hypebeast.com

Cardi B and Reebok Reveal First Installation of the "Let Me Be...Enchanted" Collection

Since signing with the Reebok team in 2018, Cardi B has presented several collections in collaboration with the brand. Following up her recent “Let Me Be…In My World Nighttime” line is the “Let Me Be…Enchanted” collection. This time around, the theme emphasizes her over-the-top style and captivating energy with a new range of footwear and apparel.
sneakernews.com

First Look At The adidas Yeezy Boost 700 “Hi Res Blue”

As Ye continues to share new (questionable?) music with the world, he also keeps expanding the adidas Yeezy catalog. Recently, the beloved Yeezy Boost 700 emerged in a new “Hi Res Blue” colorway. A re-imagination of the iconic “Wave Runner” that’s restocked a handful of times since February...
Complex

Preview RAL7000Studio x Gushers Crazy Custom Sneaker Before ComplexLand

In anticipation of Gushers’ upcoming custom sneaker drop at ComplexLand 3.0—and another next level metaverse experience—Complex traveled to Italy to collaborate with RAL7000Studio in creating a liquid-filled, Gushers-inspired sneaker for this special partnership. As the design collective’s most exclusive run yet, the RAL7000Studio x Gushers sneakers incorporate...
sneakernews.com

The Air Jordan 13 “French Blue” Is Slated To Release On August 20th

New iterations of the Air Jordan 13 are few and far between. But this year, Jordan Brand is giving the silhouette some extra attention, as they’ve since released both the “Del Sol” as well as the “Brave Blue.” There are a couple upcomers on the calendar as well, including but not limited to the “French Blue” that’s slated for an August 20th arrival.
hotnewhiphop.com

Solange's Son, Julez, Shares Snippet Of His Music, Twitter Reacts

Danieal Julez J. Smith Jr. comes from a family of entertainers. After all, his mother is the Solange Knowles, Beyoncé is his aunt, Jay-Z is his uncle, and Blue Ivy (Grammy Award winner) is his first cousin. So, it's no surprise that the 17-year-old wanted to follow in their footsteps and take the music route.
hypebeast.com

Rumors of a Nike SB x Air Jordan 4 Release Surface

According to reports, rumors have now surfaced that SB and Jordan Brand are readying a release next year. Although no images have surfaced just yet, a Nike SB x Air Jordan 4 collaboration is now expected for 2023. Renders via Nice Kicks predict black upper bases and that “NIKE SB” logos could appear on the heels of the shoe.
sneakernews.com

Air Jordan 5 “Aqua” Set For January 21st, 2023 Release

As 2022’s second-half gets underway, handfuls of Air Jordan releases for 2023 have begun joining the rumor mill. Recently, a mock-up of an Air Jordan 5 “Aqua” appeared across social media channels, suggesting that NIKE, Inc. is revisiting the mid-1990s color palette next year. Predominantly clad in “Black,” the upcoming retro is expected to include eye-catching blue and yellow accents at the lace toggles, Jumpman branding and tongue’s underside, as well as the shark teeth-reminiscent details at the midsole. Semi-translucent traction underfoot is also rumored to indulge in the vibrant color combination, which draws inspiration from the Air Jordan 8  “Aqua” that debuted in 1993 and celebrates its 30th anniversary in 2023. NIKE, Inc.’s retail version of the AJ 5 may not exactly resemble the initial mock-up included ahead, but it’s likely to include a similar arrangement as Michael Jordan’s eponymous label has been known for being self-referential while still maintaining a touch of novelty for the modern era.
sneakernews.com

The Nike Air Force 1 “Los Angeles” Is Covered With A Wide Assortment Of Patches

The Nike Air Force 1‘s 40th Birthday has produced a number of exciting releases, from a three-part partnership with Stussy to a luxury makeover by none other than Louis Vuitton. Even the GRs bring a certain energy, as they’re oftentimes just as unique as their collaborative counterparts. This upcoming pair, which pays homage to the City of Angels, is but further proof of this, incorporating both a series of patches and a colorway that’s somewhat Dodgers-friendly.
HipHopDX.com

Bow Wow Filmed Having 3-Way Kiss In Middle Of The Club

Bow Wow was caught on cam making out with three ladies at the club over the weekend but is now blaming it on his alter ego. The video got quite the reaction from fans, who were quick to clown Bow Wow for another one of his bizarre antics. “They kissing...
sneakernews.com

The Air Jordan 5 “University Blue” Expected For March 4th, 2023 Release

Ever since the release of the Air Jordan 1 “University Blue,” sneaker culture has been trapped in an inescapable chokehold, as the UNC signature subsequently became one of the Nike umbrella’s most desirable pantones. Even after two years, the color still holds quite a bit of influence, and it’ll continue to do so as it appears on this 2023 bound Air Jordan 5.
sneakernews.com

Air Jordan Retro Spring 2023 Preview

For Jordan Brand, the year 2023 will be one of major significance for obvious reasons. In addition to the congruence of “23”, the year 2023 will also mark the 35th Anniversary of the Air Jordan 3 as well as the 25th Anniversary of the Air Jordan 13. These milestones suggest a major haul of releases of those models, but there will be a full assortment your favorite Air Jordans throughout the entire year.
Essence

Megan Thee Stallion’s Latest Music Video Is Basically A Mugler Campaign

Mugler’s Creative Director designs custom looks for the Houston hottie and directs the music video. Back in April, Megan Thee Stallion released her latest single, “Plan B”, and this week, the Houston hottie dropped the music video. The track and music video is most reminiscent of ‘90s hip-hop and rap from artists like Lil Kim and Foxy Brown. Casey Cadwallader, Mugler’s Creative Director, designed all of the looks worn by Megan Thee Stallion and directed the music video with J​​ohn Miserendino.
sneakernews.com

Air Jordan 14 “Light Ginger” Set For August 24th Release

Compared to classics the likes of the AJ1 and AJ4, the Air Jordan 14 rarely ever receives much time in the spotlight. But following some love from Jayson Tatum, the silhouette is finally seeing more releases, including a women’s exclusive “Light Ginger” colorway. An appropriate complement to...
sneakernews.com

Detailed Look At The Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 Mid “Pine Green”

Despite passing away in November 2021, Virgil Abloh continues being present in the sneaker space. In addition to driving countless sales on the after-market thanks to his Off-White sneaker collaborations, the late Illinois-native is further expanding NIKE, Inc.’s design language. Recently, a green-colored Air Force 1 Mid appeared with...
sneakernews.com

Nike Zooms In On The Swoosh On This Air Max Plus

Nike continues its unrelenting streak of Air Max Plus releases, keeping to the original shape but adding some creative twists to give the silhouette new life. This upcoming release captures a perfect summer season look, with an all white construction and mesh upper with touches of blue and yellow, but there’s a clear chance made to this TUNED Air classic.
sneakernews.com

The Nike Air Max 90 “Blood Orange” Is Ready For Summer

Over the last few months, the Nike Sportswear team has unveiled several of its propositions in fruit-related ensembles. The latest?: A Nike Air Max 90 inspired by the blood orange. Akin to other summertime offerings from the Swoosh, the newly-surfaced pair indulges in a predominantly “colorless” look across its leather,...
sneakernews.com

Official Images Of The Air Jordan 9 “Particle Grey”

First rumored in early December 2021, the Air Jordan 9 “Particle Grey” is finally set to release on June 20th. Unauthorized mockups of the pair depicted the ninth signature model in the Air Jordan series with textured light grey panels around the upper’s base and spine, while panels underneath reveled in a contrasting “Black” hue. The boldest hue of the bunch (“University Red”) landed at the top of the tongue and globe logo at the heel, which is also the case on the retail version of the shoe. Underfoot, sole units keep things simple in “White/Black,” not detracting from the titular “Particle Grey” hue.
