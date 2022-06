Maricopa County supervisors are addressing the rising cost of goods and services head-on with a budget that cuts taxes and helps people pay their bills. The Board approved a final fiscal year 2023 budget which aims to blunt the impact of inflation in the nation’s fastest-growing county using every avenue possible, including hundreds of millions of dollars in American Rescue Plan funds to provide financial support and resources for individuals, families, and businesses.

MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ ・ 3 HOURS AGO