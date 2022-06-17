Hailey Bieber Admits She Was ‘Very Fashion Inspired’ By Miley Cyrus’ Hannah Montana: Watch

The best of both worlds! Hailey Bieber, 25, has always been a fashionista and she’s had some very fun influences along the way. The model wife of Justin Bieber opened up about her style icons while stopping by The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon show on Thursday, Jun. 17, to promote her new skincare range Rhode. There, she revealed her two major sources of fashion inspiration growing up.

Hailey said she “definitely always looked at my mom’s style and admired it, and always felt like she was passionate about clothing and fashion.” The stylish star said that she was also “inspired in the modeling space from the greats: Kate Moss, Christy Turlington, Naomi Campbell.”

Hailey Bieber admitted Miley Cyrus’ Disney Channel character Hannah Montana was a major fashion inspiration for her growing up. (Todd Owyoung/NBC/Disney/Kobal/Shutterstock)

The catwalk queens weren’t Hailey’s only muses growing up. The daughter of Stephen and Kennya Baldwin said that as a kid she was also “very fashion-inspired at the time by Hannah Montana, a.k.a. Miley Cyrus.” Mrs. Bieber smiled as she explained, “She used to wear outfits on Hannah Montana that I would try to recreate because I thought they were just everything.”

Hailey’s own stunning style was on clear display during the interview, where she donned a sparkling 16Arlington dress in a chic neutral hue. Her frock was full of subtle sequins and featured long sleeves with a sexy 70s-inspired keyhole on the chest. Her hair, now a warm brown, was tucked behind her ears and fell over her shoulders smoothly. Clear, PVC heels and tiny earrings completed the look.

Elsewhere in the interview, Hailey gave fans a quick health update. In April, she was sent to the hospital after suffering a TIA, often called a “mini-stroke”. Since then, she’s been able to get back on track. Hailey told Jimmy, “Everything’s good. I’m doing OK. My health scare has, you know, we’ve moved on from it. I’m allowing my body the time to heal and do its thing.”