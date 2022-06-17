ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vestavia Hills, AL

Victims identified in Alabama church shooting, police say attendee subdued gunman

By Austin Franklin
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KSl6F_0gDyVocD00

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. ( WIAT ) — Vestavia Hills Police identified two victims in Thursday’s fatal church shooting during a news conference Friday morning.

According to police, 84-year-old Walter Rainey, of Irondale, and 75-year-old Sarah Yeager, of Pelham, were killed when a gunman opened fire at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church Thursday evening. A third victim, an 84-year-old Hoover woman, died Friday afternoon from injuries sustained in the shooting. Her identity has not been released at this time.

Police said the shooting happened at the church, located on Crosshaven Drive, shortly after 6:20 p.m.

3rd victim of Vestavia Hills church shooting dies

Several law enforcement agencies responded to the area and initially announced one person, later identified as Rainey, had died as a result of the shooting. VHPD Captain Shane Ware announced a second victim, Yeager, had died just prior to 9:30 p.m.

Ware said the suspect, 70-year-old Robert Findlay Smith, was an occasional attendee at the church who walked into the facility where a potluck was taking place, began shooting and struck three victims.

Ware confirmed someone at the church event subdued the suspect until police arrived.

Smith is charged with capital murder in connection with the shooting. No motive for the shooting has been released at this time as police continue to investigate.

Neighbor remembers Alabama church shooting victim as ‘nice, caring man’

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey released a statement on the deadly shooting:

As we are learning about the shocking and tragic loss of a life at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church in Vestavia, we want to offer our prayers for the victim’s family, the injured and the entire church community. I am glad to hear the shooter is in custody. This should never happen — in a church, in a store, in the city or anywhere. We continue to closely monitor the situation

Gov. Kay Ivey
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
internewscast.com

22-year-old shot, killed in Birmingham identified

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 22-year-old man is dead after being shot Sunday afternoon. According to Birmingham Police, around 2 p.m. a man, later identified by the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office as Justin Jai Brown, was found laying on the ground suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the 5900 block of Warner Street.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Vestavia Hills, AL
Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
State
Alabama State
City
Pelham, AL
City
Irondale, AL
City
Vestavia Hills, AL
Calhoun Journal

Weekly Anniston Police Stats 06/13/22 to 06/19/22

Anniston, AL – The Anniston Police Department shares their weekly stats. The stats for the week of 06/13/22 to 06/19/22 follow below:Anniston Officers answered a total of 842 calls for service. There were 82 criminal incident/offense reports taken. There were 44 miscellaneous (minor) incident reports taken. There was one felony arrest. There were 18 misdemeanor arrests. There were 11 traffic accidents, 120 traffic stops, and 30 traffic citations. 15 warrants were served. There were eight animals picked up and no animal related citations issued. In the Street Crime division there were no felony Arrests, two misdemeanor arrests, and four warrants served.
ANNISTON, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kay Ivey
WRBL News 3

Alabama: 2 arrested, teenager found in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A teenager was located and two people were arrested Sunday in Marion County for trespassing and child endangerment. According to Marion County Sheriff’s Department, officers stayed at an area known as “Ride Out Falls,” searching for an adult man and a juvenile. Officers searched the area by vehicle, on foot, […]
MARION COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Bessemer Police investigating fatal crash

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Bessemer Police are investigating a deadly wreck. The victim has been identified as Thomas Lewis, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. He was 72. Authorities say the crash happened on 24th Street North at 5th Avenue North in Bessemer on June 19 at 1:45...
BESSEMER, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Episcopal Church#Violent Crime#Vestavia Hills Police#St Stephen#Vhpd#Neighbor
CBS 42

Jefferson County Health Dept doctor dies in motorcycle accident

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A doctor with the Jefferson County Department of Health has died in a motorcycle accident, according to JCDH officials. Dr. Ashraf Edward “Ed” Khan, 56, worked at JCDH for many years serving in various roles, including as the former Medical Director of Disease Control. At the time of his passing, Khan […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
Calhoun Journal

June 21, 2022 Most Wanted in Calhoun County

Calhoun County, AL – Each week the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office released their current “Most Wanted” list. An “FTA” means that a person failed to appear for a court date and does not necessarily mean guilty of a criminal charge. A “Probation Violation” means that a person has been found guilty of a charge and […]
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

Several people shot at Lineville apartment complex

LINEVILLE, Ala. — Lineville police are investigating a shooting that injured several people early Saturday morning. Police were called to a shooting around 1:22 a.m. at the Timberlake Apartments on McCrary Street. The victims were taken by the Clay County Rescue Squad to different locations. Two victims were transported...
LINEVILLE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS 42

Man killed in Etowah County crash

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A man was killed in a wreck two miles north of Atalla Saturday afternoon. Timothy Mims, 25, of Collinsville, was killed when his motorcycle left the road and hit a cable barrier around 4:31 p.m. The crash occurred on I-59 near the 181 mile marker in Etowah County. Mims was […]
ETOWAH COUNTY, AL
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

30K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy