This page contains information on defeating one of the main bosses of Diablo Immortal's Bilefen, Rhodri the Red. This boss is part of the later questline in Bilefen between the two two story dungeons, where you explore a smuggler den with the help of the wizard Jin. As the two of you uncover the last of the beacons needed to open Namari's Temple, the pirate will attack you in his lair - along with one of his pets.

