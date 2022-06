Some roads remain closed in Lincoln County after heavy rainfall created conditions earlier this week in Northwest Montana. According to the Montana Department of Transportation, Yaak River Road, also known as National Forest 508, is now open with a reduced speed limit of 35 miles per hour in the Yaak Falls area. The road was closed as late as Thursday afternoon, but people were seen driving through the closure signs and the debris Wednesday evening. Officials announced the reopening of the road at about 4 p.m. Lincoln County Emergency Management Director Thomas Lane previously said the state still had control of the road...

LINCOLN COUNTY, MT ・ 4 DAYS AGO