After withdrawing from the French Open, Naomi Osaka has withdrawn from the Wimbledon Grand Slam which is less than two weeks away. Osaka withdrew from the French Open after the major threatened her with expulsion following Osaka’s announcement that she wouldn’t be doing press in order to preserve her mental health. Now she is continuing on the path of maintaining mental well being by not participating in Wimbledon.

TENNIS ・ 1 DAY AGO