Rochester, MN

Man Armed With Box Cutter Robs Rochester Convenience Store

By Kim David
KROC News
KROC News
 5 days ago
Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - A Rochester convenience store was robbed Thursday by a man armed with a box cutter. Police say the man walked into the Shell Gas N Go store at 3610 E River...

KROC News

KROC News

Rochester, MN
ABOUT

News-Talk 1340 KROC AM & 96.9 FM has the best news coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rochester, Minnesota.

 https://krocnews.com

