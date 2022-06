BREWER, Maine — It’s always nice to get some production out of the No. 9 hitter in the batting order. Hall-Dale High School got plenty of production out of its No. 9 hitter, senior first baseman Sammy Thornton, en route to a 5-1 victory over Mattanawcook Academy of Lincoln in Saturday’s state Class C championship game at Coffin Field in Brewer.

BREWER, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO