Traffic Accidents

‘Love & Hip Hop’ Star Apple Watts’ Sister Updates Fans On Her Condition, Amid Horrific Car Crash

BET
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLove & Hip Hop star April Watts is slowly on her road to recovery following a terrifying car accident that has caused her to be hospitalized since Mar. 2022. According to an update on social media provided by her sister Dominique Flournoy, Watts is now...

www.bet.com

Marsha Lewis
4d ago

God has a plan to use u on this earth. To share the Good News 🗞️ Of what He's doing & has done in ur life. Ur going to Testify to the 🌍. Wait & Watch God !!!!

Jmafia
4d ago

All those love & hiphop friends couldn't help her get to $30K? where's Mona, Lyrica, A1, ray J? And where is her money? wasn't she driving a benz when the accident happened? I don't understand these things. I'm praying for his recovery regardless, but I don't stand their why she's broke and none of these "friends' could get her go fund me to its goal. smh

Adrea Renee
4d ago

So sad that this happened to her...Apple lived a hard knock life and was still dipping in and out of stuff. God needed her to be still and listen. she will come out of this a different person. Get well 🙏

