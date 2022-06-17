ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah Chrisley calls life ‘so cruel’ after Todd and Julie’s fraud conviction

By Caroline Blair
 4 days ago

Savannah Chrisley thinks life is “so cruel” after her parents, Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley, were found guilty in their fraud trial .

Savannah, 24, posted a slideshow to Instagram Thursday featuring a lengthy quote about “positive thinking,” a throwback photo of her and Todd, a selfie with Julie and a portrait with her parents, siblings and grandma Elizabeth “Nanny Faye” Chrisley.

“Hi there my Instagram family…it’s been a few weeks,” she began her caption. “Before you continue reading I would like to ask one thing of you…please be kind. This life is so cruel and we’re all doing the best we can.

“I will continue to stand by my family and fight for justice. Justice for ourselves and for others that the system has failed. (There is only so much I can comment on legally at this moment.)”

“I will continue to stand by my family and fight for justice,” the former Miss Tennessee Teen USA wrote in a lengthy caption Thursday.
NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

The “Chrisley Knows Best” star explained that she felt “let down by God” despite her “relentless prayers,” but vowed to continue praying so He can “strengthen us and prepare us for an even greater purpose.”

“I pray for strength, hope, and love,” she continued. “Thank you to all of those that continue to stand by our sides. This fight isn’t over. Now let’s get back to work … No matter what comes my way I WILL succeed. – xoxoxo – Sassy.”

Savannah’s siblings Chase and Grayson have yet to comment on the verdict.
NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Savannah’s statement comes almost two weeks after her step-sister Lindsie Chrisley expressed how “deeply saddened” she was.

“The verdict is not what I had hoped or prayed for, and I am deeply saddened for myself, my son and my family as a whole,” Lindsie, 32, wrote on her Instagram Story.

Lindsie Chrisley said she was “deeply saddened” upon hearing the verdict.
NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

“Please pray for us during this difficult time and know that I will be back when the time is right,” Lindsie, who has been estranged from Todd for years, continued.

Todd, 53, was found guilty on June 7 of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States and tax evasion. Julie, 49, was found guilty of wire fraud and obstruction of justice in addition to the same federal charges as her husband.

The Chrisley parents were found guilty of various fraud charges.
Nutrisystem/ MEGA

A sentencing date has yet to be scheduled for the reality stars, but they face up to 30 years in prison.

The Chrisleys were indicted in August 2019 and currently remain free on bond.

Comments / 2

Kimberly N Schon Lewis
4d ago

I love the show, I'm a big fan, however, what do you expect when you commit these types of crimes? You just don't walk away Scott free because of who you are, like it's not okay. Sorry!!! Everyone has to pay taxes, it's the law. Stealing is not okay!!!

Reply
2
