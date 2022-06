DUNBAR, W.Va. (WCHS/WVAH) — The search is underway for a 6-year-old boy who was last seen going under water early Saturday morning in the Kanawha River. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff's Office, the child apparently knocked a sport utility vehicle into gear and the vehicle struck his aunt, Katreece Wells, before going into the river. Investigators said Wells, who is from Indiana, was fishing in the area with the boy, who is her nephew. The child is from Dunbar.

DUNBAR, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO