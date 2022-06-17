ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A curated, ontology-based, large-scale knowledge graph of artificial intelligence tasks and benchmarks

By Kathrin Blagec
Nature.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResearch in artificial intelligence (AI) is addressing a growing number of tasks through a rapidly growing number of models and methodologies. This makes it difficult to keep track of where novel AI methods are successfully "“ or still unsuccessfully "“ applied, how progress is measured, how different advances might synergize with...

www.nature.com

Nature.com

ESA-ECMWF Report on recent progress and research directions in machine learning for Earth System observation and prediction

Npj Climate and Atmospheric Science volumeÂ 5, ArticleÂ number:Â 51 (2022) Cite this article. This paper provides a short summary of the outcomes of the workshop on Machine Learning (ML) for Earth System Observation and Prediction (ESOP / ML4ESOP) organised by the European Space Agency (ESA) and the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF) between 15 and 18 November 2021. The 4-days workshop had more than 30 speakers and 30 poster-presenters, attracting over 1100 registrations from 85 countries around the world. The workshop aimed to demonstrate where and how the fusion between traditional ESOP applications and ML methods has shown limitations, outstanding opportunities, and challenges based on the participant's feedback. Future directions were also highlighted from all thematic areas that comprise the ML4ESOP domain.
Nature.com

The computational age"at"death estimation from 3D surface models of the adult pubic symphysis using data mining methods

Age-at-death estimation of adult skeletal remains is a key part of biological profile estimation, yet it remains problematic for several reasons. One of them may be the subjective nature of the evaluation of age-related changes, or the fact that the human eye is unable to detect all the relevant surface changes. We have several aims: (1) to validate already existing computer models for age estimation; (2) to propose our own expert system based on computational approaches to eliminate the factor of subjectivity and to use the full potential of surface changes on an articulation area; and (3) to determine what age range the pubic symphysis is useful for age estimation. A sample of 483 3D representations of the pubic symphyseal surfaces from the ossa coxae of adult individuals coming from four European (two from Portugal, one from Switzerland and Greece) and one Asian (Thailand) identified skeletal collections was used. A validation of published algorithms showed very high error in our dataset-the Mean Absolute Error (MAE) ranged from 16.2 and 25.1Â years. Two completely new approaches were proposed in this paper: SASS (Simple Automated Symphyseal Surface-based) and AANNESS (Advanced Automated Neural Network-grounded Extended Symphyseal Surface-based), whose MAE values are 11.7 and 10.6Â years, respectively. Lastly, it was demonstrated that our models could estimate the age-at-death using the pubic symphysis over the entire adult age range. The proposed models offer objective age estimates with low estimation error (compared to traditional visual methods) and are able to estimate age using the pubic symphysis across the entire adult age range.
Nature.com

Many researchers say they’ll share data — but don’t

Reasons included a lack of informed consent or ethics approval to share; misplaced data; and that others had moved on from the project. You have full access to this article via your institution. Most biomedical and health researchers who declare their willingness to share the data behind journal articles do...
Nature.com

TADfit is a multivariate linear regression model for profiling hierarchical chromatin domains on replicate Hi-C data

Topologically associating domains (TADs) are fundamental building blocks of three dimensional genome, and organized into complex hierarchies. Identifying hierarchical TADs on Hi-C data helps to understand the relationship between genome architectures and gene regulation. Herein we propose TADfit, a multivariate linear regression model for profiling hierarchical chromatin domains, which tries to fit the interaction frequencies in Hi-C contact matrix with and without replicates using all-possible hierarchical TADs, and the significant ones can be determined by the regression coefficients obtained with the help of an online learning solver called Follow-The-Regularized-Leader (FTRL). Beyond the existing methods, TADfit has an ability to handle multiple contact matrix replicates and find partially overlapping TADs on them, which helps to find the comprehensive underlying TADs across replicates from different experiments. The comparative results tell that TADfit has better accuracy and reproducibility, and the hierarchical TADs called by it exhibit a reasonable biological relevance.
Nature.com

HarmonizR enables data harmonization across independent proteomic datasets with appropriate handling of missing values

Dataset integration is common practice to overcome limitations in statistically underpowered omics datasets. Proteome datasets display high technical variability and frequent missing values. Sophisticated strategies for batch effect reduction are lacking or rely on error-prone data imputation. Here we introduce HarmonizR, a data harmonization tool with appropriate missing value handling. The method exploits the structure of available data and matrix dissection for minimal data loss, without data imputation. This strategy implements two common batch effect reduction methods-ComBat and limma (removeBatchEffect()). The HarmonizR strategy, evaluated on four exemplarily analyzed datasets with up to 23 batches, demonstrated successful data harmonization for different tissue preservation techniques, LC-MS/MS instrumentation setups, and quantification approaches. Compared to data imputation methods, HarmonizR was more efficient and performed superior regarding the detection of significant proteins. HarmonizR is an efficient tool for missing data tolerant experimental variance reduction and is easily adjustable for individual dataset properties and user preferences.
Nature.com

Microsatellite instability in gastrointestinal cancers

European Journal of Human Genetics (2022)Cite this article. Berardinelli GN, DurÃ£es R, Mafra da Costa A, Bragagnoli A, AntÃ´nio de Oliveira M, Pereira R, et al. Association of microsatellite instability (MSI) status with the 5-year outcome and genetic ancestry in a large Brazilian cohort of colorectal cancer. Eur J Hum Genet. 2022. in press.
Nature.com

Radiotheranostics in oncology: current challenges and emerging opportunities

Nature Reviews Clinical Oncology (2022)Cite this article. Structural imaging remains an essential component of diagnosis, staging and response assessment in patients with cancer; however, as clinicians increasingly seek to noninvasively investigate tumour phenotypes and evaluate functional and molecular responses to therapy, theranostics - the combination of diagnostic imaging with targeted therapy - is becoming more widely implemented. The field of radiotheranostics, which is the focus of this Review, combines molecular imaging (primarily PET and SPECT) with targeted radionuclide therapy, which involves the use of small molecules, peptides and/or antibodies as carriers for therapeutic radionuclides, typically those emitting Î±-, Î²- or auger-radiation. The exponential, global expansion of radiotheranostics in oncology stems from its potential to target and eliminate tumour cells with minimal adverse effects, owing to a mechanism of action that differs distinctly from that of most other systemic therapies. Currently, an enormous opportunity exists to expand the number of patients who can benefit from this technology, to address the urgent needs of many thousands of patients across the world. In this Review, we describe the clinical experience with established radiotheranostics as well as novel areas of research and various barriers to progress.
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Unconventional excitonic states with phonon sidebands in layered silicon diphosphide

In the version of this article initially published, an additional affiliation was mistakenly listed for Angel Rubio, which has now been removed from the HTML and PDF versions of the article. These authors contributed equally: Ling Zhou, Junwei Huang, Lukas Windgaetter. National Laboratory of Solid State Microstructures, Jiangsu Key Laboratory...
Nature.com

Author Correction: Impact of HIV-associated cognitive impairment on functional independence, frailty and quality of life in the modern era: a meta-analysis

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-10474-8, published online 19 April 2022. The original version of this Article contained an error in the spelling of the author Nombeko Mshunqane, which was incorrectly given as Mshunqane Nombeko. Additionally, in Table 1, part 2 column title,. "No of studies with indirect outcome". The...
Nature.com

Scientific evidence on the political impact of the Sustainable Development Goals

In 2015, the United Nations agreed on 17 Sustainable Development Goals as the central normative framework for sustainable development worldwide. The effectiveness of governing by such broad global goals, however, remains uncertain, and we lack comprehensive meta-studies that assess the political impact of the goals across countries and globally. We present here condensed evidence from an analysis of over 3,000 scientific studies on the Sustainable Development Goals published between 2016 and April 2021. Our findings suggests that the goals have had some political impact on institutions and policies, from local to global governance. This impact has been largely discursive, affecting the way actors understand and communicate about sustainable development. More profound normative and institutional impact, from legislative action to changing resource allocation, remains rare. We conclude that the scientific evidence suggests only limited transformative political impact of the Sustainable Development Goals thus far.
Nature.com

Gender inequality infiltrates the in silico modeling world

Gender inequality has been the unspoken truth, rampant for centuries. Although a deep-rooted cultural mindset, the inequality has reverse-translated from society into the way we study and practice science, and more currently, into the computational modeling world. You have full access to this article via your institution. Over the decades,...
Nature.com

Contemporary trends in the surgical management of urinary incontinence after radical prostatectomy in the United States

Prostate Cancer and Prostatic Diseases (2022)Cite this article. To identify trends, costs, and predictors in the use of different surgical procedures for post-radical prostatectomy incontinence (PPI). Materials and methods. We identified 21,589 men who were diagnosed with localized prostate cancer (PCa) and treated with radical prostatectomy (RP) from 2003 to...
Nature.com

Author Correction: An open label randomized clinical trial of Indomethacin for mild and moderate hospitalised Covid-19 patients

The original version of this Article contained an error. Supplementary data file 1 containing anonymised patient data was inadvertently omitted. The original Article has been corrected. Department of Nephrology, MIOT International, Chennai, 600089, India. Rajan Ravichandran. Adjunct Faculty, Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IITM), Chennai, Tamil Nadu, 600036, India. Rajan...
Nature.com

Plant hormone sensors as scaffolds for biosensor design

Most plant hormone sensors, including the abscisic acid receptor PYR1, function through chemically induced dimerization. Using computationally designed libraries of PYR1, we created high-affinity receptors for 21 structurally diverse ligands, setting the stage for large-scale small-molecule biosensor development.
Nature.com

Funding and oversight for diversity initiatives

As the importance of diversity, equity and inclusion within teams grows, large organizations are starting to commit to funding and data-driven action to build on and sustain the momentum. Advancing inclusion, diversity, equity and accessibility (IDEA) in astronomy and planetary science is underpinned by social justice and has been scientifically...
Nature.com

Prevention of angle-closure glaucoma: balancing risk and benefit

Primary angle-closure glaucoma (PACG) is an important, preventable cause of visual loss. PACG affects 20 million people, and has blinded over 5 million globally [1]. Although it is well established that Asian people are at greater risk than white people of European origin [2, 3], an estimated 1.6 million white Europeans, 581,000 white US citizens and 130,000 white Britons have visual field loss from PACG [4]. The results of two major clinical trials have transformed the evidence-base informing management of PACG. The EAGLE trial clearly demonstrates that anyone with PACG, and those with an intraocular pressure (IOP)"‰>"‰30"‰mmHg resulting from primary angle-closure (PAC), should be offered clear lens extraction as the first intervention. This offers better disease control (better pressure control with less medication), better quality of life, and is more cost effective when compared to the standard care of laser peripheral iridotomy (LPI) [5].
Nature.com

Augmented ultrasonography with implanted CMOS electronic motes

Modern clinical practice benefits significantly from imaging technologies and much effort is directed toward making this imaging more informative through the addition of contrast agents or reporters. Here, we report the design of a battery-less integrated circuit mote acting as an electronic reporter during medical ultrasound imaging. When implanted within the field-of-view of a brightness-mode (B-mode) ultrasound imager, this mote transmits information from its location through backscattered acoustic energy which is captured within the ultrasound image itself. We prototype and characterize the operation of such motes in vitro and in vivo. Performing with a static power consumption of less than 57"‰pW, the motes operate at duty cycles for receiving acoustic energy as low as 50 ppm. Motes within the same field-of-view during imaging have demonstrated signal-to-noise ratios of more than 19.1"‰dB at depths of up to 40"‰mm in lossy phantom. Physiological information acquired through such motes, which is beyond what is measurable with endogenous ultrasound backscatter and which is biogeographically located within an image, has the potential to provide an augmented ultrasonography.
Nature.com

The perceptions and attitudes of qualified dental therapists towards a diagnostic role in the provision of paediatric dental care

Objectives This study explored the perceptions and attitudes of qualified UK dental therapists (DTs) to act in a diagnostic role in the dental care of paediatric patients. Methods A mixed methods study. An electronic questionnaire was sent out to the members of associations and closed social networking groups for qualified DTs across the UK. The questionnaire explored the training, clinical experience and working practices of the participants and measured their agreements with applicable statements using Likert scale scores. Semi-structured interviews were also undertaken to explore how UK DTs perceived a diagnostic role for them and what barriers and facilitators they experienced.
Nature.com

The Pseudomonas aeruginosa DksA1 protein is involved in HO tolerance and within-macrophages survival and can be replaced by DksA2

In Gram-negative pathogens, the stringent response regulator DksA controls the expression of hundreds of genes, including virulence-related genes. Interestingly, Pseudomonas aeruginosa has two functional DksA paralogs: DksA1 is constitutively expressed and has a zinc-finger motif, while DksA2 is expressed only under zinc starvation conditions and does not contain zinc. DksA1 stimulates the production of virulence factors in vitro and is required for full pathogenicity in vivo. DksA2 can replace these DksA1 functions. Here, the role of dksA paralogs in P. aeruginosa tolerance to H2O2-induced oxidative stress has been investigated. The P. aeruginosa dksA1 dksA2 mutant showed impaired H2O2 tolerance in planktonic and biofilm-growing cultures and increased susceptibility to macrophages-mediated killing compared to the wild type. Complementation with either dksA1 or dksA2 genes restored the wild type phenotypes. The DksA-dependent tolerance to oxidative stress involves, at least in part, the positive transcriptional control of both katA and katE catalase-encoding genes. These data support the hypothesis that DksA1 and DksA2 are eco-paralogs with indistinguishable function but optimal activity under different environmental conditions, and highlight their mutual contribution to P. aeruginosa virulence.
