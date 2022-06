(NEWARK, NJ) -- On June 20, 2022, Newark Mayor Ras J. Baraka hosted a ceremony to re-name Washington Park as Harriet Tubman Square and announce plans to create the Newark Arts and Education District, at the square, to mark Juneteenth. The mission of the new district will be to enhance the many downtown arts and educational institutions, galleries, parks, public art, and restaurants that contribute to the city's cultural legacy and inclusive economic development.

