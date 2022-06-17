ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olympic Skaters Madison Chock and Evan Bates Are Engaged After 5 Years of Dating

By Miranda Siwak
 3 days ago
Madison Chock and Evan Bates. Courtesy of Madison Chock/Instagram

Their love is as cool as ice! Olympic skaters and ice dance partners, Madison Chock and Evan Bates , are officially engaged .

Chock, 29, and Bates, 33, confirmed the relationship milestone via their respective Instagram accounts on Thursday, June 16. "Left home with my boyfriend, coming back with my fiancé! 🥰❤️❤️❤️," Chock captioned a beachside proposal pic. Bates, for his part, gave fans a glimpse of the duo's "engagement-moon" in Thailand.

Before finding love, the two Olympic medalists were first partnered together in their competitive ice dancing category during the 2011-2012 season. As the pair’s record on the ice continued to beat the competition, they went on to represent Team USA at three Olympic Games in 2014, 2018 and 2022, respectively. (Bates previously competed at the 2010 sporting event with former skating partner Emily Samuelson .)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26zfQ6_0gDyG09h00
Madison Chock and Evan Bates. Courtesy of Madison Chock/Instagram

The duo — whose ice dancing performance at the 2022 Olympics in Beijing helped the United States take home a silver medal in the team event — initially began dating in 2017.

“We just really fell in love on the ice and grew closer together,” Bates told Us exclusively in September 2018 , recalling that he used to have a crush on her when they were teenagers. “I love her personality. I love her zest for life. You can just see it when she walks into a room.”

Chock, for her part, gushed to Us at the time: “What don’t I love about him? He’s so smart. He’s one of the smartest people I have had the pleasure of knowing.”

The twosome’s romance has continued to blossom as they welcomed two pups into their brood : toy poodles Stella and Henry.

“Our dogs look like us! My dog is blonde and has curly hair, her dog is black and has like really distinct eyebrows,” Bates told Us in February 2018 of their canine companions. “I love my dog too much. Everyone says they have the best dog in the world but, I have the best dog in the world.”

The bride-to-be interrupted her partner, noting that “we have the best dogs.”

The “Unlaced” podcast hosts took their love to Beijing for this year’s Olympic Games , where they walked away with a silver medal in the team event and a fourth-place finish in their individual event.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pLrem_0gDyG09h00
Madison Chock and Evan Bates. Courtesy of Madison Chock/Instagram

“These Games had everything. Some euphoria and some heartbreak. Achieving personal bests and winning an Olympic medal, yet leaving empty-handed,” the Michigan native captioned an Instagram tribute to his partner in February. “Our experience has reinforced our desire to fight for what we believe in: the Olympic spirit of friendship, solidarity and fair play. Whatever comes next, these lessons will serve as a reminder of what’s important and what’s worth fighting for.”

Fresh off their Olympic victory, Chock paid tribute to her now-fiancé and their special connection.

“The charm, the smile, the dimples, and the kindest soul. 🤩 They used all the best ingredients when they made you,” she gushed via Instagram on February 23. “Happy birthday to my best friend @evan_bates ❤️ I love you with my whole heart 🫀 .”

Comments / 11

Carolyn Wasik- Farley
2d ago

These two are the ones I always looked forward to watching them skate. Highly original & pure perfection.

Reply
6
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

