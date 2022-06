For years now, schools nationwide have seen more and more teachers walking away from the classroom and that’s no different here in the Bluegrass. “We have started to see some people leaving the profession, and not necessarily going to other schools, that happens, but we’re seeing more and more people getting out of the profession completely," said Jared Revlett, public information officer with Owensboro Public Schools.

OWENSBORO, KY ・ 10 HOURS AGO