Many musicians, students and teachers know of Hal Leonard Corporation. This year, the world’s largest music content publisher is celebrating its 75th anniversary. I’ve been there for 29 of the years and have witnessed how Hal Leonard continues to diversify its role in the music products industry. As VP of the distribution division, we leverage this industry position to work with many advocacy groups that help the entire music community. This may be an aspect of Hal Leonard that is less familiar to people.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 23 HOURS AGO