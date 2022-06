BAR HARBOR — A summer of ocean-themed fun is in store for kids at Jesup Memorial Library during its reading program themed “Oceans of Possibilities.”. The summer kicks off at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 23, with The Stand-up Chameleon Jackson Gillman performing “Whales, Octopi & Sharks, Oh My! A Musical Dive into Sea Science.” Gillman transforms himself into a variety of eccentric characters through his talents as mime, actor, songsmith and storyteller. His interactive performances are seasoned with skillful dialect, song, dance, mime and sign language.

