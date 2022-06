Aggressive growth has Florida credit unions in bankers' crosshairs. In Florida, 2022 might go down as the year of the credit union. An explosion of organic and inorganic growth, along with banking industry consolidation, has seen credit unions flexing their muscles and spreading their wings like never before. According to the latest data from the Credit Union National Association, the average total assets per credit union grew from $360.1 million in 2015 to $776.5 million in 2021, up 115.63%. Membership per credit union rose during that time from 5,215 to 6,645, up 27.42%. More from the Business Observer.

