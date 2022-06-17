ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Thermally-induced drift of A-site cations at solid"“solid interface in physically paired lead halide perovskites

By Daniele T. CuzzupÃ¨
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe promise of hybrid organic"“inorganic halide perovskite solar cells rests on their exceptional power conversion efficiency routinely exceeding 25% in laboratory scale devices. While the migration of halide ions in perovskite thin films has been extensively investigated, the understanding of cation diffusion remains elusive. In this study, a thermal migration of...

The Pseudomonas aeruginosa DksA1 protein is involved in HO tolerance and within-macrophages survival and can be replaced by DksA2

In Gram-negative pathogens, the stringent response regulator DksA controls the expression of hundreds of genes, including virulence-related genes. Interestingly, Pseudomonas aeruginosa has two functional DksA paralogs: DksA1 is constitutively expressed and has a zinc-finger motif, while DksA2 is expressed only under zinc starvation conditions and does not contain zinc. DksA1 stimulates the production of virulence factors in vitro and is required for full pathogenicity in vivo. DksA2 can replace these DksA1 functions. Here, the role of dksA paralogs in P. aeruginosa tolerance to H2O2-induced oxidative stress has been investigated. The P. aeruginosa dksA1 dksA2 mutant showed impaired H2O2 tolerance in planktonic and biofilm-growing cultures and increased susceptibility to macrophages-mediated killing compared to the wild type. Complementation with either dksA1 or dksA2 genes restored the wild type phenotypes. The DksA-dependent tolerance to oxidative stress involves, at least in part, the positive transcriptional control of both katA and katE catalase-encoding genes. These data support the hypothesis that DksA1 and DksA2 are eco-paralogs with indistinguishable function but optimal activity under different environmental conditions, and highlight their mutual contribution to P. aeruginosa virulence.
Author Correction: Limited surface impacts of the January 2021 sudden stratospheric warming

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-022-28836-1, published online 3 March 2022. The original version of this Article contained an error in Fig. 5, in which the legend incorrectly states that the magenta/black shading indicates downward/upward wave propagation This has been corrected in both the PDF and HTML versions of the Article.
Photocatalytic activity of ZrO/TiO/FeO ternary nanocomposite for the degradation of naproxen: characterization and optimization using response surface methodology

In this study, ZrO2, TiO2, and Fe3O4 components were synthesized by co-precipitation, sol"“gel, and co-precipitation methods, respectively. In addition, solid-state dispersion method was used for synthesizing of ZrO2/TiO2/Fe3O4 ternary nanocomposite. The ZrO2/TiO2/Fe3O4 nanocomposite was characterized by different techniques including XRD, EDX, SEM, BET, FTIR, XPS, EELS, and Photoluminescence (PL). The FTIR analysis of ZrO2/TiO2/Fe3O4 photocatalyst showed strong peaks in the range of 450 to 700Â cmâˆ’1, which represent stretching vibrations of Zr"“O, Ti"“O, and Fe"“O. The results of FTIR and XRD, XPS analyses and PL spectra confirmed that the solid-state dispersion method produced ZrO2/TiO2/Fe3O4 nanocomposites. The EELS analysis confirmed the pure samples of Fe3O4, TiO2 and ZrO2. The EDAX analysis showed that the Zr:Ti:Fe atomic ratio was 0.42:2.08:1.00. The specific surface area, pores volume and average pores size of the photocatalyst were obtained 280 m2/g, 0.92 cm3/g, and 42Â nm respectively. Furthermore, the performance of ZrO2/TiO2/Fe3O4 nanocomposite was evaluated for naproxen removal using the response surface method (RSM). The four parameters such as NPX concentration, time, pH and catalyst concentration was investigated. The point of zero charge of the photocatalyst was 6. The maximum and minimum degradation of naproxen using photocatalyst were 100% (under conditions: NPX concentration"‰="‰10Â mg/L, time"‰="‰90Â min, pH"‰="‰3 and catalyst concentration"‰="‰0.5Â g/L) and 66.10% respectively. The stability experiment revealed that the ternary nanocatalyst demonstrates a relatively higher photocatalytic activity after 7 recycles.
Plant hormone sensors as scaffolds for biosensor design

Most plant hormone sensors, including the abscisic acid receptor PYR1, function through chemically induced dimerization. Using computationally designed libraries of PYR1, we created high-affinity receptors for 21 structurally diverse ligands, setting the stage for large-scale small-molecule biosensor development.
#Physics#European Union#Halide#A Site#Fto##Pca
Mechanistic interaction studies of synthesized ZIF-8 nanoparticles with bovine serum albumin using spectroscopic and molecular docking approaches

Numerous studies have shown that nanosized zeolitic imidazolate framework particles (ZIF-8 NPs) serve as promising vehicles for pH-responsive drug delivery. An understanding of their interaction with serum proteins present in physiological systems will thus be of critical importance. In this work, monodisperse ZIF-8 NPs with an average size of 60Â nm were synthesized at room temperature and characterized for their various physicochemical properties. Bovine serum albumin (BSA) was used as model serum protein for various interaction studies with ZIF-8 NPs. Spectroscopic techniques such as UV"“visible and fluorescence spectroscopy indicated the formation of a ground-state complex with a binding constant of the order 103Â Mâˆ’1 and a single binding site. Steady-state and time-resolved fluorescence spectroscopy confirmed the mechanism of quenching to be static. Conformational changes in the secondary structure of BSA were observed using CD and FT-IR spectroscopies. Binding sites were explored using molecular docking studies.
NANOG initiates epiblast fate through the coordination of pluripotency genes expression

The epiblast is the source of all mammalian embryonic tissues and of pluripotent embryonic stem cells. It differentiates alongside the primitive endoderm in a "salt and pepper" pattern from inner cell mass (ICM) progenitors during the preimplantation stages through the activity of NANOG, GATA6 and the FGF pathway. When and how epiblast lineage specification is initiated is still unclear. Here, we show that the coordinated expression of pluripotency markers defines epiblast identity. Conversely, ICM progenitor cells display random cell-to-cell variability in expression of various pluripotency markers, remarkably dissimilar from the epiblast signature and independently from NANOG, GATA6 and FGF activities. Coordination of pluripotency markers expression fails in Nanog and Gata6 double KO (DKO) embryos. Collectively, our data suggest that NANOG triggers epiblast specification by ensuring the coordinated expression of pluripotency markers in a subset of cells, implying a stochastic mechanism. These features are likely conserved, as suggested by analysis of human embryos.
Publisher Correction: Unconventional excitonic states with phonon sidebands in layered silicon diphosphide

In the version of this article initially published, an additional affiliation was mistakenly listed for Angel Rubio, which has now been removed from the HTML and PDF versions of the article. These authors contributed equally: Ling Zhou, Junwei Huang, Lukas Windgaetter. National Laboratory of Solid State Microstructures, Jiangsu Key Laboratory...
Forest Fire Clustering for single-cell sequencing combines iterative label propagation with parallelized Monte Carlo simulations

In the era of single-cell sequencing, there is a growing need to extract insights from data with clustering methods. Here, we introduce Forest Fire Clustering, an efficient and interpretable method for cell-type discovery from single-cell data. Forest Fire Clustering makes minimal prior assumptions and, different from current approaches, calculates a non-parametric posterior probability that each cell is assigned a cell-type label. These posterior distributions allow for the evaluation of a label confidence for each cell and enable the computation of "label entropies", highlighting transitions along developmental trajectories. Furthermore, we show that Forest Fire Clustering can make robust, inductive inferences in an online-learning context and can readily scale to millions of cells. Finally, we demonstrate that our method outperforms state-of-the-art clustering approaches on diverse benchmarks of simulated and experimental data. Overall, Forest Fire Clustering is a useful tool for rare cell type discovery in large-scale single-cell analysis.
Licogliflozin for nonalcoholic steatohepatitis: a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, phase 2a study

Nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) is a common chronic liver disease that may advance to fibrosis and lead to mortality; however, no pharmacotherapy is currently available. We tested the hypothesis that inhibition of both the sodium"“glucose cotransporters 1 and 2 with licogliflozin would lead to improvement in NASH. A total of 107 patients with phenotypic or histologic NASH were randomized (1:2:2) to receive oral administration of either placebo (n"‰="‰21), licogliflozin 30"‰mg (n"‰="‰43) or 150"‰mg (n"‰="‰43) once daily for 12 weeks. Licogliflozin 150"‰mg showed a significant 32% (80% confidence interval (CI): 21"“43%; P"‰="‰0.002) placebo-adjusted reduction in serum alanine aminotransferase after 12 weeks of treatment, the primary endpoint of the study. However, the 30"‰mg dose of licogliflozin did not meet the primary endpoint (placebo-adjusted reduction 21% (80% CI: 7"“32%; P"‰="‰0.061)). Diarrhea occurred in 77% (33 of 43), 49% (21 of 43) and 43% (9 of 21) of patients treated with licogliflozin 150"‰mg, 30"‰mg and placebo, respectively, which was mostly mild in severity. No other major safety concerns were identified. Treatment with 150"‰mg licogliflozin led to reductions in serum alanine aminotransferase in patients with NASH. Studies of longer duration and in combination with drugs that have different mechanisms of action are needed to validate these findings and to define a role of licogliflozin as a therapeutic option for NASH. ClinicalTrials.gov identifier: NCT03205150.
ESA-ECMWF Report on recent progress and research directions in machine learning for Earth System observation and prediction

Npj Climate and Atmospheric Science volumeÂ 5, ArticleÂ number:Â 51 (2022) Cite this article. This paper provides a short summary of the outcomes of the workshop on Machine Learning (ML) for Earth System Observation and Prediction (ESOP / ML4ESOP) organised by the European Space Agency (ESA) and the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF) between 15 and 18 November 2021. The 4-days workshop had more than 30 speakers and 30 poster-presenters, attracting over 1100 registrations from 85 countries around the world. The workshop aimed to demonstrate where and how the fusion between traditional ESOP applications and ML methods has shown limitations, outstanding opportunities, and challenges based on the participant's feedback. Future directions were also highlighted from all thematic areas that comprise the ML4ESOP domain.
ncRNA regulation of mitochondrial transcription

Nature Reviews Molecular Cell Biology (2022)Cite this article. Non-coding RNAs (ncRNA) widely regulate the expression of nuclear genes. Zhu et al. now show that the ncRNA 7S controls gene expression in mitochondria.
Reply to: The breakup of a long-period comet is not a likely match to the Chicxulub impactor

Replying to: S. Desch; Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-12873-3 (2022). In a recent commentary, Desch et al.1 claim discrepancies in the impact rate of Chicxulub-sized fragments from the breakup of long-period comets near the Sun owing to the abundance of carbonaceous chondrite impactors and the number of fragments produced in tidal disruption events, arguing that the combined reductions in the relative cometary impact rate exceed an order of magnitude, making the Chicxulub impactor less likely to be a comet than an asteroid.
Optimization and prediction of tribological behaviour of filled polytetrafluoroethylene composites using Taguchi Deng and hybrid support vector regression models

This study presents optimization and prediction of tribological behaviour of filled polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) composites using hybrid Taguchi and support vector regression (SVR) models. To achieve the optimization, Taguchi Deng was employed considering multiple responses and process parameters relevant to the tribological behaviour. Coefficient of friction (Âµ) and specific wear rate (Ks) were measured using pin-on-disc tribometer. In this study, load, grit size, distance and speed were the process parameters. An L27 orthogonal array was applied for the Taguchi experimental design. A set of optimal parameters were obtained using the Deng approach for multiple responses of Âµ and KS. Analysis of variance was performed to study the effect of individual parameters on the multiple responses. To predict Âµ and Ks, SVR was coupled with novel Harris Hawks' optimization (HHO) and swarm particle optimization (PSO) forming SVR-HHO and SVR-PSO models respectively, were employed. Four model evaluation metrics were used to appraise the prediction accuracy of the models. Validation results revealed enhancement under optimal test conditions. Hybrid SVR models indicated superior prediction accuracy to single SVR model. Furthermore, SVR-HHO outperformed SVR-PSO model. It was found that Taguchi Deng, SVR-PSO and SVR-HHO models led to optimization and prediction with low cost and superior accuracy.
YAP/TAZ"“TEAD link angiogenesis to nutrients

Ong et al. uncover a role for the YAP/TAZ"“TEAD transcriptional pathways in retinal angiogenesis via the regulation of amino acid transporters and assessed mTORC activation. These findings establish the mechanism through which endothelial cells regulate nutrient acquisition and consumption. Endothelial cells (ECs) form a dense network of blood vessels...
Effects of bioflavonoid-containing mouth rinses on optical properties of tooth-coloured dental restorative materials

This study investigated differences in colour (Î”E00) and translucency parameter (Î”TP00) of nanofilled/microhybrid composites and a glass-ionomer cement following immersion in bioflavonoid (Citrox)- or chlorhexidine-based mouth rinses. Sixty disc-shaped specimens (N"‰="‰5/group) of Filtek Supreme (3M), Gradia Anterior (GC) and Fuji IX (GC) were exposed to Citrox/0.2%CHX (Perio+0.2, Curaprox), Citrox/0.09%CHX (Perio+0.09, Curaprox), 0.2%CHX (Savacol, Colgate-Palmolive) or distilled water by 2-min agitation daily for 28Â days in an orbital shaker at 200Â rpm at 37Â Â°C. Colour recordings were performed using a clinical spectrophometer to obtain CIELab coordinates. General linear model, ANOVA, Tukey test (Î±"‰="‰0.05) and Pearson correlation test were used to analyse data. Î”E00 ranged between 0.33 (Gradia_Savacol_T28) and 6.35 (Fuji_Savacol_T28) (p"‰<"‰0.001). Î”TP00 ranged between 0.36 (Fuji_ Perio+0.2) and 1.73 (Fuji_Savacol) (p"‰<"‰0.05). Savacol resulted in higher Î”E00 of Filtek and Fuji and Î”TP00 of Filtek than Perio+0.09 and Perio+0.2 (p"‰="‰0.005). Perio+0.09 and Perio+0.2 resulted in higher Î”E00 at T7 than T28 (p"‰<"‰0.05). There was no correlation between Î”TP00 and Î”E00 (r"‰="‰0.445, p"‰="‰0.147). Generally, Perio+0.2 and Perio+0.09 mouth rinses produced similar or lower Î”E00 and Î”TP00 than Savacol. GIC Fuji showed higher Î”E00 and similar or higher Î”TP00 than composites Filtek and Gradia. Î”E00 in all materials decreased in Perio+0.2 and Perio+0.09 over time.
Author Correction: Vulnerability to collapse of coral reef ecosystems in the Western Indian Ocean

This paper was originally published under the standard Springer Nature license (Â© The Author(s), under exclusive licence to Springer Nature America, Inc.). It is now available as an open-access paper under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International license, Â© The Author(s). The error has been corrected in the HTML and PDF versions of the article.
The TIP60-ATM axis regulates replication fork stability in BRCA-deficient cells

Maintenance of replication fork stability is essential for genome preservation. Stalled replication forks can be reversed by translocases such as SMARCAL1, and unless protected through the activity of the BRCA pathway, are subsequently subjected to nucleolytic degradation. The ATM and ATR kinases are master regulators of the DNA damage response. ATM activation upon DNA damage is mediated by the acetyltransferase TIP60. Here, we show that the TIP60-ATM pathway promotes replication fork reversal by recruiting SMARCAL1 to stalled forks. This enables fork degradation in BRCA-deficient cells. We also show that this ATM activity is not shared by ATR. Moreover, we performed a series of genome-wide CRISPR knockout genetic screens to identify genetic determinants of the cellular sensitivity to ATM inhibition in wildtype and BRCA2-knockout cells, and validated the top hits from multiple screens. We provide a valuable list of common genes which regulate the response to multiple ATM inhibitors. Importantly, we identify a differential response of wildtype and BRCA2-deficient cells to these inhibitors. In BRCA2-knockout cells, DNA repair genes (including RAD17, MDC1, and USP28) were essential for survival upon ATM inhibitor treatment, which was not the case in wild-type cells. These findings may eventually help guide the way for rational deployment of ATM inhibitors in the clinic.
Rydberg quantum wires for maximum independent set problems

One application of near-term quantum computing devices1,2,3,4 is to solve combinatorial optimization problems such as non-deterministic polynomial-time hard problems5,6,7,8. Here we present an experimental protocol with Rydberg atoms to determine the maximum independent set of graphs9, defined as an independent set of vertices of maximal size. Our proposal is based on a Rydberg quantum wire scheme, which exploits auxiliary atoms to engineer long-ranged networks of qubits. We experimentally test the protocol on three-dimensional Rydberg atom arrays, overcoming the intrinsic limitations of two-dimensional arrays for tackling combinatorial problems and encode high-degree vertices. We find the maximum independent set solutions with our programmable quantum-wired Rydberg simulator for Kuratowski subgraphs10 and a six-degree graph, which are paradigmatic examples of non-planar and high-degree graphs, respectively. Our protocol provides a way to engineer the complex connections of high-degree graphs through many-body entanglement, taking a step towards the demonstration of quantum advantage in combinatorial optimization.
Dying stars could seed interstellar medium with carbon nanotubes

Evidence suggests that carbon nanotubes, tiny tubes consisting of pure carbon, could be forged in the envelopes of dust and gas surrounding dying stars. The findings propose a simple, yet elegant mechanism for the formation and survival of complex carbon molecules in space. In the mid-1980s, the discovery of complex...
