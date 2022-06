VRE could be going fare-free this fall. As part of a proposed initiative presented to VRE’s Operations Board Friday morning, all VRE rides would be free for the month of September. Then, for the month of October, rides from Zone 3 to Zone 1 and vice versa – from Backlick Road on the Manassas Line and Franconia-Springfield on the Fredericksburg Line up to Union Station – would be free.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO