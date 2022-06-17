ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

GOP lawmaker deletes tweet blasting CNN for ‘full TV set’ inside Capitol that was actually a green screen

By Chloe Folmar, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
WDTN
WDTN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=442RQC_0gDy6JaW00

( The Hill ) – Republican Rep. Greg Steube (R-Fla.) deleted a tweet Thursday that accused House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) of allowing CNN, or as Steube put it the “Communist News Network,” to build a TV set in Statuary Hall. CNN had actually used a green screen displaying that section of the U.S. Capitol.

“In case you forgot the sham #January6thcommitteehearings are purely for TV ratings, Pelosi let The Communist News Network build a full TV set where Abraham Lincoln’s desk once stood,” Steube wrote .

Steube’s tweet attached a picture of CNN anchor Jake Tapper and others discussing the third publicly released hearing by the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol in front of the Statuary Hall green screen.

The hearing , televised during prime time Thursday evening, explored tensions between former President Trump and former Vice President Pence over Trump’s pressure campaign to get Pence to throw out the results of the 2020 election.

Trump and Pence experienced a rift when Pence resisted Trump’s urgings for the then-vice president to block the certification of electoral votes that elected President Joe Biden to his office, an action that lawyers told the Trump administration was unconstitutional.

Pence was the target of threats and insults during the Jan. 6 insurrection, when people marched on the Capitol chating “hang Mike Pence.” The committee said he was “unwavering” in his resistance to Trump’s belligerent calls to abuse his position.

“We’re fortunate for Mr. Pence’s courage on January 6th,” said committee chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) in the hearing. “Our democracy came dangerously close to catastrophe.”

Trump and Pence have experienced further turbulence in their relationship since the end of the Trump administration, which came to head when both figures supported opposing candidates in the Georgia Republican gubernatorial primary.

Both men have also been rumored to be planning 2024 presidential runs, pitting them against one other to a new extent.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WDTN

GOP senators downplay Jan. 6 panel’s importance

Senate Republicans are downplaying the impact of the House Jan. 6 hearings, which have shed new light on former President Donald Trump’s actions to incite a crowd to storm the Capitol in an effort to stop the certification of Joe Biden’s victory.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
WDTN

Ashland, Kentucky double homicide suspect in hospital

ASHLAND, KY (WOWK) — New information surrounding a double homicide in Ashland, Kentucky, has been released. In a press conference from the Ashland Police Department, they say officers were dispatched to the 3000 block of Montgomery Avenue on Friday morning. They say they found sisters, Selina Easter, 20, and Summer Algarakhuly, 18, with gunshot wounds. […]
ASHLAND, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Bennie Thompson
Person
Abraham Lincoln
Person
Mike Pence
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Jake Tapper
WDTN

Miami Valley expert weighs in on Biden’s holiday gas tax proposal

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — President Joe Biden said he’s considering a federal holiday on the gasoline tax, possibly saving U.S. consumers money at the pump. Local economics experts say in the short term, it’s a good decision but in the long run, it may have lasting effects on our economy. If gas prices are lowered, […]
DAYTON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cnn#Vice President Pence#Us Capitol#Green Screen#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Gop#Republican#House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
WDTN

Missing in Ohio: The case of Larry Davis

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — Before he disappeared on March 4, Larry Davis messaged the person closest to him, giving a name in case anything happened to him. Davis was last seen alive four days later. His off-and-on girlfriend of nine years, Brittany Claytor, 32, said a security camera captured Davis going into a private garage, […]
CHILLICOTHE, OH
WDTN

WDTN

18K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy