(KINCAID) — A tree was planted on Thursday, June 16, in memory of Christian County Master Gardener Edward “Ed” Rees. Those attending the ceremony in Kincaid were, from left, Cheryl Peat, Dave Cappellin, Ruby, Linda Conrath, Mike Conrath, Mickey Swedick and William Swedick. See “Celebrating the life of Master Gardener Edward ‘Ed’ Rees” for full story.

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO