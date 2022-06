Suffolk County Police Fourth Squad detectives arrested a Brentwood man this afternoon after he filed a false police report claiming he was kidnapped. Luis R. Umanzor said he was abducted by three unknown men in the parking lot outside 1700 Veterans Memorial Highway in Islandia on June 16 at approximately 6 a.m.. Umanzor said the men put a bag over his head, forced him into a car, and kept him at an unspecified location against his will for several hours before dropping him off at a local hospital.

BRENTWOOD, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO