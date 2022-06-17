ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steelville, MO

Bunch is champion in Chicago

By Rob Viehman
threeriverspublishing.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSteelville’s Dylan Bunch traveled to the GLASA (Great Lakes Adaptive Sports Association) meet in Chicago this past weekend to compete in air rifle, shot put, discus and javelin. He placed...

www.threeriverspublishing.com

Comments / 0

Related
WOMI Owensboro

This Might Be the Fanciest Treehouse in Missouri Maybe

I've seen a lot of treehouses during my time on Earth, but can't recall seeing one as fancy as this one near Bunker, Missouri that borders Big Creek. Cheryl is the host of this really gussied up treehouse on Airbnb. She refers to it as "Almost Heaven" which (in a treehouse way) she might be right about. According to her listing, this treehouse has been noticed by some very prestigious places:
MISSOURI STATE
kttn.com

Clare Marie Kuebler crowned Miss Missouri 2022

Miss Missouri 2022 has been crowned. Clare Marie Kuebler, 21, of Wildwood was crowned Miss Missouri at the Missouri Military Academy in Mexico. Kuebler represents the city of St. Louis, and the local title symbolizes the airport, which is located right next to where she lives. Kuebler was “discovered” in...
MISSOURI STATE
missouribusinessalert.com

Missouri Minute: Shuttering Jefferson City power plant could cost millions; analysis shows state missed out on billions in business attraction projects

As a growing number of Americans transition back to in-person work, a large number of them are expressing a preference for a four-day workweek. In fact, 83% of respondents to a recent survey indicated they prefer shorter weeks. Some employers are listening, shifting to fewer days of work but more hours per day. Multiple nonprofit organizations in Missouri have recently adopted such schedules. In economic development news, a recent analysis of Missouri's business attraction efforts found the state has missed out on 69 projects in the last five years that were either lost to other states or dropped for other reasons. The state stood to gain as much as $4.3 billion of investment and more than 18,000 jobs from those projects, the analysis showed. In the energy sector, utility Ameren's proposed plans for shuttering its coal-fired power plant in Jefferson County could cost hundreds of millions of dollars. The utility's Rush Island plant has been at the center of a legal fight for the last decade, and it has been cited for frequent environmental infractions. Now, consumer advocates are worried the costs of shutting the plant down will be shouldered largely by ratepayers.
MISSOURI STATE
threeriverspublishing.com

Summer Theatre Academy coming to Bourbon

Ozark Actors Theatre (OAT), which is headquartered in Rolla, has announced that it will bring its Summer Theatre Academy to Bourbon next month. OAT’s Summer Theatre Academy is a week-long musical theater camp for children ages 8 to 18 where they gain hands-on experience in what it takes to put on a show. The camp will be held Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with a final performance about 20-minutes long at 3 p.m. on Friday.
BOURBON, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lake Forest, IL
City
Denver, MO
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
Local
Missouri Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
Steelville, MO
Sports
City
Steelville, MO
West Newsmagazine

Mysterious religious organization purchasing property all over West County

A religious organization that adheres to an unconventional religious doctrine is cropping up all around West County, including Chesterfield, Wildwood and Eureka. The St. Louis-based Kingdom of God Global Church also has purchased an $8.3 million mansion in Tampa Bay from a co-owner of the Buccaneers football team. While the church’s address on that mortgage is listed as Chesterfield, Missouri, the church also has been described as being based in Taylor, Michigan, a suburb of Detroit.
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia man flown to hospital after being seriously hurt in moped crash

Miller Co. (KMIZ) A Columbia man was seriously hurt in a moped crash in Miller County. The crash happened just before 11 p.m. on Saturday when a Kaiser, Missouri man was driving along U.S. 54 near Route AA. That's when the man went over a hill and began to skid, eventually hitting 47-year-old Jeremiah Adams The post Columbia man flown to hospital after being seriously hurt in moped crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
mycouriertribune.com

Lincoln County man killed in motorcycle crash in Warren County

WARREN COUNTY — A 24-year-old man was killed when his motorcycle crashed early Sunday morning. John D. Kaeser, of Truxton, Missouri, was driving too fast for conditions about 3 a.m. Sunday on Missouri Highway W, the Missouri Highway Patrol said. The motorcycle, a 2021 Kawasaki model, veered off the...
WARREN COUNTY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Antonio#Shot Put#Great Lakes#Mesa#Az#Denver Co
Washington Missourian

Meteorologists warn that temperatures are expected to surge yet again

After a brief respite over the weekend, the heat that’s been plaguing Missouri this past week is expected to come roaring back Monday. Meanwhile, it’s taking a toll on people and air conditioning systems. The National Weather Service’s St. Louis office is predicting that temperatures will dip over...
WASHINGTON, MO
tncontentexchange.com

Ameren aims to charge customers for closure of Rush Island coal plant

ST. LOUIS — The costs to close the region's second-largest power plant, after decades of Clean Air Act violations, are rising. Electric utility Ameren has proposed the construction of $244 million in electric lines and other upgrades before shuttering the Rush Island Energy Center in Jefferson County. On top of that, it could cost $15 million to $20 million a month, according to one estimate, to keep the plant available until those projects are completed.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

One man seriously hurt after hitting deer while on motorcycle in Maries County

Maries Co., Mo. (KMIZ) On Saturday at 9:45 a.m. Missouri Highway Patrol reports Brian D. Bowser, 63, of Dixon, MO, hit a deer when he was traveling Westbound on Highway W near Dixon. According to the report Bowser was riding his 2017 Harley Davidson when he hit the deer. After impact, troopers say Bowser traveled The post One man seriously hurt after hitting deer while on motorcycle in Maries County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MARIES COUNTY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy