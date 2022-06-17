ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reminder: Odessa Animal Shelter - Adoption Event

 4 days ago
It will take place this Saturday, June 18th at Circle P Supply which is located at 6200 N. Golder Avenue from 9:30 am to 2 pm.

We are always working to educate the public regarding animals. Please spay and neuter your pets.

