‘Scream 6’: Liana Liberato, ‘Avatar’ Actor Jack Champion & More Join Cast

“The Umbrella Academy” is a show about offbeat superheroes in a strange, unique world. It’s a show, on paper, at least (literally, because it’s based on some of the most unique comics of the last 20 years), that has the potential to go places that no superhero series has ever gone before. And yet, each season follows the same formula. The first season puts the Umbrella Academy on their heels as they have to put aside their differences (and their mountain of familial angst) to band together and stop the impending apocalypse. The second season features the Umbrellas as they must come together, hash out their grievances, and prevent another apocalypse. And now, we have Season 3, which features the Umbrella Academy heroes having to come together and stop their infighting to—you guessed it—save the world from the apocalypse. Despite having some of the most interesting superheroes ever shown on screen and subplots about identity and family that are incredibly timely for 2022, this is a show that feels like it’s quickly running out of ideas.
