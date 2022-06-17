‘Scream 6’: Liana Liberato, ‘Avatar’ Actor Jack Champion & More Join Cast

There was a sense after the first season of Hulu’s hit “Only Murders in the Building” that this would be a tough act to follow. How many murders can there be in the Arconia? And much of the charm of that season relied on the renewed chemistry between two comedy veterans and their unexpected straight woman from another generation. How do they pull that trick again? Co-creators Steve Martin and John Hoffman were smart to get a second season up and going quickly, doing so in a way that almost makes it feel like a seamless continuation of Season 1 instead of another story altogether. After all, Season 1 ended with another murder, which segues right into Season 2 as if no time has passed. And the show’s strengths (and weaknesses) remain largely the same. Even if the show can almost feel too airy and weightless at times, the comedy timing is almost sharper than in the first year as the cast has become more comfortable in their characters. The biggest problem with a review of “Only Murders in the Building?” Hulu only sent 8 of 10 episodes and there are so many plates spinning at that point in the season that it’s impossible to say if they crash to the ground or leave viewers counting the days until Season 3.

