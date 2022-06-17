ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Scream 6’: Liana Liberato, ‘Avatar’ Actor Jack Champion & More Join Cast

By Ned Booth
 4 days ago

No one expected ‘Scream,’ the fifth installment in the meta-horror franchise, to do well at the box office. But the movie did alright for the first in the series since 2011’s ‘Scream 4,’ taking in $140 million worldwide at the box office. So, naturally, Paramount wants another sequel out in theaters...

Baz Luhrmann Says A 4-Hour ‘Elvis’ Cut Exists & Describes What Had To Be Cut

As long as you have a pretty basic knowledge of filmmaking, you understand that directors often turn in much longer versions of films when they first edit the footage together. Often, you can see a film is nearly twice its length in the first cut than it is for its eventual release. And as filmmaker Baz Luhrmann explained with his upcoming theatrical cut of “Elvis,” there’s a ton of footage that was left on the cutting room floor (or, to update that term for 2022, in his computer’s trash folder).
‘Under The Banner Of Heaven’: Wyatt Russell Talks About His Darkest Role Yet, Returning To The MCU & More [Bingeworthy Podcast]

In today’s episode of Bingeworthy, our TV and streaming podcast, co-host Mike DeAngelo dives back into “Under the Banner of Heaven.” The show follows a devout Mormon detective Jeb Pyre (played by Andrew Garfield) whose faith is tested as he investigates a brutal murder seemingly connected to an esteemed Utah family’s spiral into LDS Mormon fundamentalism and their distrust in the government. There’s a terrific supporting cast involved too, including Gil Birmingham, Sam Worthington, Daisy Edgar-Jones, Denise Gough, Wyatt Russell, Billy Howle, Chloe Pirrie, Adelaide Clemens, Rory Culkin, and more.
Jerrod Carmichael Says ‘Django/Zorro’ Crossover Film With Quentin Tarantino Is Dead But Has An “Incredible” Script

Jerrod Carmichael is one of the most underrated comedians working today. After years of standup, supporting roles in films, and his own sitcom (“The Carmichael Show”) that ran for three seasons, Jerrod Carmichael is sadly still not a household name. However, with the hype surrounding his recent standup special, “Rothaniel,” it appears the comedian is starting to gain some much-deserved traction. Unfortunately, that isn’t going to result in two of his most anticipated projects going into production.
Florence Pugh To Star In Netflix’s ‘East Of Eden’ Series Written By Zoe Kazan

If you’re an American who went through the public school system, odds are you read John Steinbeck’s “East of Eden” in high school. Or at the very least, you probably watched the 1955 film adaptation starring James Dean. Either way, you’re familiar with the story. Well, now we have another adaptation coming and it has some serious star power behind it.
Samuel L. Jackson Isn’t Sure If He’ll Be In Quentin Tarantino’s Final Film & Wasn’t Contacted About ‘Once Upon A Time In Hollywood’

The relationship between actor Samuel L. Jackson and writer/director Quentin Tarantino goes back to their earliest days. Jackson auditioned for a part in “Reservoir Dogs” before eventually nabbing the breakout part in the 1994 hit “Pulp Fiction” which earned him his first Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actor. Since then, the two have collaborated on multiple films such as “Jackie Brown,” “Kill Bill Vol.2,” “Inglourious Basterds,” “Django Unchained,” and “The Hateful Eight.”
‘Heat 2’: Al Pacino Recommends Timothée Chalamet To Play His Younger Self In A Potential Sequel

We are fast approaching the planned release of Michael Mann’s highly-anticipated novel sequel/prequel to his 1995 film, “Heat.” Simply titled, “Heat 2,” the book takes a “Godfather Part II” angle on the sequel by not only continuing the story from the first film but also flashing back to well before the events of the crime thriller. With the book on its way, obviously, there is already talk about a potential film adaptation. And “Heat” star, Al Pacino, has an idea who can play the younger version of his character in a potential feature.
‘D.B Cooper: Where Are You?!’ Trailer: The Mystery Of A Famous Airplane Highjacker Still Captivates

The legend of D.B. Cooper is such that even Marvel Studios played off the enigma of this mysterious thief, in their “Loki” series. In 1971, a skyjacker (D.B. Cooper) parachuted off a plane with a bag of stolen cash — and he completely got away with it, vanishing without a trace. Decades later, his identity remains a compelling mystery that has haunted journalists, investigators and those obsessed with true-life crime and mystery.
Sebastian Stan Teaming With Renate Reinsve On New A24 Film ‘A Different Man’

While many people know Sebastian Stan from his decade-plus working with Marvel Studios as Bucky Barnes, aka the Winter Soldier, he’s also known to more discerning film fans as an actor who loves to take on risky roles. And his latest feature from A24, titled “A Different Man,” is yet another interesting choice from Stan.
‘Stranger Things 4: Volume 2’ Trailer: The Duffer Brothers End The Season With 2 Huge Episodes

Even though there was a huge delay between Seasons 3 and 4 of “Stranger Things,” the Duffer Brothers’ massively popular Netflix series returned in May and, once again, became a juggernaut for the streaming service. But the episodes that dropped several weeks ago aren’t the entire season, and two more, super-sized, episodes are on the way.
Nicholas Britell Is A Busy Composer With’Succession,’ ‘Andor’ & ‘Lion King’ Prequel [Interview]

Nicholas Britell is an Emmy winner. He should be an Oscar winner (someday. And, don’t even get us started on the fact he hasn’t been recognized once by the Grammys yet. But the composer of “Moonlight,” “The Big Short,” “The Underground Railroad” and “Don’t Look Up” has made a name for himself. And the project he’s most known for is “Succession.”
Maya Rudolph Turned Down The Lead Role In ‘Killing Eve’

Even though she has starred in a number of other projects, even a massive TV role in “Grey’s Anatomy,” Sandra Oh’s career really reached a new level with the lead in “Killing Eve.” The show earned her numerous awards and nominations, including three Primetime Emmy noms, and is clearly the biggest highlight of her career, thus far. But Oh wasn’t the only actress up for the role of Eve in BBC America’s award-winning series. The series could have looked very different with a certain “Saturday Night Live” star in the title role.
Aaron Taylor-Johnson Says His Version Of Kraven The Hunter Is An “Animal Lover & Protector Of The Natural World”

You’d be right to have a little concern about the future of Sony’s plethora of ‘Spider-Man’ spinoff films after the monumental blunder that is “Morbius.” Hell, even though “Venom” and its sequel did great box office business, there are many that think those films are pretty terrible too. Basically, when Sony isn’t teaming up with Marvel Studios on ‘Spider-Man’ films, fans are a bit skeptical. And frankly, the words of Aaron Taylor-Johnson in regards to the upcoming “Kraven the Hunter” film aren’t helping matters.
‘Murder At Yellowstone City’ Is A Forgettable, No Fuss Western [Review]

“Truth” and “justice” are noble ideals to fight for, clear enough in their meaning to give a story some purpose, and malleable sufficient for one-dimensional characters to masticate under the illusion of gravitas. Try as he might, screenwriter Eric Belgau’s earnestly articulated thematic intentions for “Murder At Yellowstone City” are immediately undone by its title. This meat and potatoes western delivers what’s promised on the box and nothing more. And while there’s nothing wrong with a no-fuss oater, the lumbering, two-hour-plus ‘Yellowstone City’ strains at a stateliness far beyond the reach of its nuts and bolts script. For all its effort, “truth” and “justice” could just as well be the name of two horses.
‘Only Murders In The Building’ Season 2 Review: A Strong Cast, Sharp Writing Continue To Hold This Murder Mystery Together

There was a sense after the first season of Hulu’s hit “Only Murders in the Building” that this would be a tough act to follow. How many murders can there be in the Arconia? And much of the charm of that season relied on the renewed chemistry between two comedy veterans and their unexpected straight woman from another generation. How do they pull that trick again? Co-creators Steve Martin and John Hoffman were smart to get a second season up and going quickly, doing so in a way that almost makes it feel like a seamless continuation of Season 1 instead of another story altogether. After all, Season 1 ended with another murder, which segues right into Season 2 as if no time has passed. And the show’s strengths (and weaknesses) remain largely the same. Even if the show can almost feel too airy and weightless at times, the comedy timing is almost sharper than in the first year as the cast has become more comfortable in their characters. The biggest problem with a review of “Only Murders in the Building?” Hulu only sent 8 of 10 episodes and there are so many plates spinning at that point in the season that it’s impossible to say if they crash to the ground or leave viewers counting the days until Season 3.
‘Would It Kill You To Laugh?’: Kate Berlant & John Early’s “Reunion” Peacock Comedy Special Arrives June 24

In the era of #TooMuchContent, we try to avoid sketch comedy; there’s too much to cover already. But we have to make an exception, as we occasionally do for Peacock’s “Would It Kill You To Laugh?” a new sketch comedy special from A24 starring Kate Berlant and John Early. A one-hour special featuring the comedy duo Berlant and Early—up-and-coming comedians on the rise—the pair play exaggerated versions of themselves as they reunite after suffering a public fallout many years earlier. And hell, it looks pretty hilarious.
Michael J. Fox, Dianne Warren, Euzhan Palcy & Peter Weir To Receive Honorary Oscars

After 13 nominations without a win, Grammy-winning songwriter Dianne Warren is finally getting her Oscar. Today the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences revealed that Warren and filmmakers Peter Weir and Euzhan Palcy will be awarded honorary Academy Awards at the 2022 Governors Awards this November. Michael J. Fox will receive the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award.
‘The Umbrella Academy’ Season 3 Review: Touching Stories Of Identity & Family Take A Backseat To Yet Another Apocalypse

“The Umbrella Academy” is a show about offbeat superheroes in a strange, unique world. It’s a show, on paper, at least (literally, because it’s based on some of the most unique comics of the last 20 years), that has the potential to go places that no superhero series has ever gone before. And yet, each season follows the same formula. The first season puts the Umbrella Academy on their heels as they have to put aside their differences (and their mountain of familial angst) to band together and stop the impending apocalypse. The second season features the Umbrellas as they must come together, hash out their grievances, and prevent another apocalypse. And now, we have Season 3, which features the Umbrella Academy heroes having to come together and stop their infighting to—you guessed it—save the world from the apocalypse. Despite having some of the most interesting superheroes ever shown on screen and subplots about identity and family that are incredibly timely for 2022, this is a show that feels like it’s quickly running out of ideas.
