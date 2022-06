Phoenix area veterans will see expanded services thanks to the Phoenix Veterans Affairs Health Care System’s new state-of-the-art facility. The building, located at 400 N. 32nd St., is in the Gateway neighborhood and boasts approximately 203,000 net usable square feet of clinical space and approximately 1,370 parking spaces. The clinic will be for veterans who currently receive primary care and mental health care at the VA clinics located at Midtown, Thunderbird and the Carl T. Hayden VA Medical Center (CTHVAMC). ...

