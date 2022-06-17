Road closures planned for Saturday, due to Juneteenth Parade

Route will begin and end at City Hall; Organizations host weekend of events

KILLEEN, Texas (June 17, 2022) – The City of Killeen is supporting several Juneteenth events this weekend, including a parade that will go through downtown, closing several streets.

The Killeen branch of the NAACP will be hosting a parade that begins at City Hall (101 North College Street) at 9:30a.m. on June 18. The parade will begin going east on Avenue D, then head north on 8th Street and west on Sprott Street and south on Gray Street. The route continues west on Avenue C and south on College street, then end back at City Hall. Please be aware that those roads will be blocked off from other traffic.

Also on Saturday, the Innovation Black Chamber of Commerce is hosting its annual 5K at 8a.m. at the Rosa Hereford Killeen Community Center (2201 East Veterans Memorial Blvd.). They’re also hosting a family day festival where the City of Killeen’s Police Chief, Charles Kimble will participate in the dunking booth. Other activities include a puppet show and business grant awards.

To kick off the weekend, the Killeen NAACP will be hosting a pageant at Central Texas College at 7p.m. on Friday, June 17.

For the local NAACP Juneteenth events (pageant and parade), please call (254) 338-1562.

For questions about Innovation Black Chamber events, please contact

grand-events@innovationBCC.org or call (254) 415-9951.

Juneteenth became an official Texas holiday on Jan. 1, 1980 and became a federal holiday in June of 2021. It’s a celebration that marks the date that enslaved African Americans in Texas were notified of their freedom, which was more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation had outlawed slavery.