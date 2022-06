Patricia Marie Moore, of Park Forest, passed on Wednesday June 8, 2022. She is survived by her beloved husband, Gary R Ankrom, their son, Gary (Lindsay) R.W. Ankrom and 4 dear grandchildren. Gary wishes to thank everyone for their kind expressions of sympathy and to his lovely wife he says “Deep in my heart you’ll always stay loved and missed.”

