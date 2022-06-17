University of Findlay host a variety of camps for young students this summer

One thing is for certain during the Putnam County Fair, the weather will be a factor. This year, above-average temperatures are expected through most of the week. But vendors have some ways that you can cool off. At Lugibihl's homemade ice cream, besides a scoop of their best, they also have root beer and Big Red floats. The Ohio State Extension Mobile Lab will be offering free popsicles. But it is in the barns when keeping it cool could mean the difference when the competitors hit the ring. Hogs especially have a hard time in the heat, so those students are doing what they can to keep them cool.

PUTNAM COUNTY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO