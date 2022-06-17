ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Findlay, OH

University of Findlay host a variety of camps for young students this summer

By Todd Cummins
hometownstations.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe professors and instructors at the University of Findlay don’t stop teaching after the graduates walk through the arch at Old Main. They have been working on a variety of summer learning camps for younger kids. Starting...

www.hometownstations.com

Comments / 0

Related
thevillagereporter.com

Dover Glen Community Near Wauseon Announces Grand Opening & Home Tours

(PRESS RELEASE) Dover Glen Community, owned by Four Leaf Properties, has announced a Grand Opening Event at their community in Wauseon, Ohio. The community will host a Grand Opening Event on June 23rd, 2022 showcasing the new homes, new home sites and new community lifestyle events and programs. “We have...
WAUSEON, OH
hometownstations.com

167th Putnam County Fair is open for all the fun, food, and 4H projects

Putnam County officials and fair fans ring in the start of the 167th fair!. It was a lot of work to get the fairgrounds ready for the 2022 fair because the storms the week before left a mess for the fair board to clean up. But their hard work has paid off because the fair is up and running and ready for a lot of people to enjoy the fun, food, and 4H that everybody expects in Putnam County.
PUTNAM COUNTY, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Devin Shiels Wins 33rd Annual Barney Oldfield Race At Oakshade Raceway

WAUSEON, OH – Oakshade Raceway hosted the 33rd Annual Barney Oldfield Race on Saturday night with four-time track champion Devin Shiels finally adding his name to the coveted list of winners and he took home the Barney Oldfield trophy along with $5,000 for his efforts. Shiels, out of Britton,...
WAUSEON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Education
City
Findlay, OH
Findlay, OH
Education
13abc.com

The Great Race to make pit stop in Perrysburg

PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) - The Great Race is making a pit stop in Perrysburg, and the City is welcoming the drivers with a celebration. The Great Race is a cross-country antique car rally that starts in Rhode Island and ends in North Dakota. This year’s rally includes an overnight stop in the Perrysburg Historic District.
PERRYSBURG, OH
thecomeback.com

Urban Meyer shoots down return to Ohio school

If Urban Meyer ever does return to coaching, it’s not going to be for one of Ohio’s MAC schools. Back in May, college football reporter Kyle Rowland and sports columnist Dave Briggs of the Toledo Blade discussed the possibilities that the former Ohio State Buckeyes head coach might consider a return to his roots and coach either the Toledo Rockets or Bowling Green Falcons in an attempt to get back on track following his disastrous season with the Jacksonville Jaguars.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
WTOL 11

Former Tiffin firefighter dies from occupational-related cancer

TIFFIN, Ohio — A Seneca County firefighter died recently after battling an illness. The Tiffin Fire & Rescue Division announced Monday the passing of Sean Tyler, 37. He retired in 2019 after being diagnosed with occupational-related cancer. Tyler joined the department in 2007. He is survived by his wife...
TIFFIN, OH
hometownstations.com

Great Ohio Bicycle Adventure Arrives to Wapakoneta

The Great Ohio Bicycle Adventure, also known as GOBA, rolled into the Auglaize County Fairgrounds in Wapakoneta on Monday. GOBA is an annual eight-day bicycle tour. On average, bicyclists ride 50 miles per day exploring the different attractions and destinations that predetermined host cities have to offer. Host cities also provide a large camping site for riders known as a Gobaville. This year, the tour takes place in western Ohio with riders arriving in Sidney on Saturday. On Sunday, some participated in an optional loop from Sidney to Versailles and back while others explored the City of Sidney before arriving in Wapakoneta today. While GOBA provides an opportunity for bicyclists to ride, the impact on nearby communities goes far beyond the trail.
WAPAKONETA, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The University Of Findlay#High School#Athletics#Student Affairs
hometownstations.com

Putnam Co. Fairgrounds looking make improvements after the fair

There will be some major renovations starting after the Putnam County Fair is over this year. The commissioners are using American Rescue Plan dollars to do two building projects on the fairgrounds, the first is a rehab of the grandstand. They want to preserve the rustic look of the historic structure but update it so it will last for another 50 + years. Then in 2023, they are looking at tearing down the merchant building and the junior fair building to construct a new multipurpose building in their place. That project is expected to start after the 2023 fair.
PUTNAM COUNTY, OH
hometownstations.com

Putnam County Fair prepares for a big week of competition

Sunday was move-in day for the animal projects at the Putnam County, for participants like Josie Gerding there is some work to be done to get her Dairy Feeder Calf, Yogi, settled into his temporary home. “We have been washing them, and we set up our pen, that is mostly...
PUTNAM COUNTY, OH
hometownstations.com

Lima's Juneteenth brings the celebration to downtown

It was a celebration not only to bring people together but also the African American culture in downtown Lima Saturday afternoon. The organizers brought back the Juneteenth celebration, but this time to city square. The community event featured live music, kids’ activities, and other displays. Juneteenth was declared a federal holiday in 2021 and marks the historic event on June 19th, 1865 when union soldiers went to Galveston Texas to free the last of the slaves, two and half years after President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation. The organizers were excited to see the turnout for the return of the event.
LIMA, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
hometownstations.com

Allen County Public Health will soon have pediatric COVID-19 vaccines

With the announcement this past weekend of the approval for COVID-19 vaccinations for kids, the Allen County Health Department will soon have them. The shots are for children 6 months to 5 years old. These pediatric vaccines will expand eligibility to nearly 20 million additional children. These will be doses that are much smaller than those given to adults. And children under 3 years of age need to get the shot at the health department or at a physician’s office.
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
hometownstations.com

Full scale training exercise planned at Lima Refinery on June 22nd

Officials at the Cenovus Lima Refinery, don't want the public to be alarmed by unusual activity around the refinery tomorrow (6/22/22). On Wednesday the 22nd, the refinery is planning a full-scale training exercise involving multiple first responders. As a part of the exercise, teams from the Shawnee Township Fire Department and Allen County EMA may be set up at various points around the township and along the Ottawa River. The agencies being called out may also be heard along with scanner traffic. The goal of the training is to allow for testing and improvement of response to any incident and to improve safety and coordination with local agencies.
LIMA, OH
WSAZ

Vigil held for Ashland murder victims

IRONTON, Ohio (WSAZ) - Friends and family are grieving following the loss of two sisters who were found shot and killed in Ashland during the weekend. Dozens gathered Monday night at 9th Street Park in Ironton, where the sisters were from, for a candlelight vigil and balloon release. The mother...
IRONTON, OH
hometownstations.com

Keeping cool at the Putnam County Fairgrounds

One thing is for certain during the Putnam County Fair, the weather will be a factor. This year, above-average temperatures are expected through most of the week. But vendors have some ways that you can cool off. At Lugibihl's homemade ice cream, besides a scoop of their best, they also have root beer and Big Red floats. The Ohio State Extension Mobile Lab will be offering free popsicles. But it is in the barns when keeping it cool could mean the difference when the competitors hit the ring. Hogs especially have a hard time in the heat, so those students are doing what they can to keep them cool.
PUTNAM COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

Toledo Police Department films recruitment commercial

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police are filming a recruitment commercial. The commercial is all part of an effort to boost interest in becoming an officer. The recruitment unit shot the commercial on Morris St, in Toledo. Sergeant Rocha says the application process for the March 2023 Academy class...
morrowcountysentinel.com

3 tornadoes impact Ohio, 2 in Morrow County

MOUNT GILEAD— Damage and the path of debris to a Chesterfield farm across from Maple Grove Cemetery is evident after two tornadoes touched down in Morrow County the night of June 13. Keith Sparks flew over Morrow County surveying the damages. The EF-1 tornadoes, with approximately 105 mph winds, touched down between 11:17 p.m., northeast of Mount Gilead, and 11:22 p.m. near Chesterville, according to the National Weather Service in Cleveland. As of Sunday night, some residents were still without power. A third tornado touched down in Richland County near Butler at approximately 11:33 p.m. All three tornadoes caused significant tree damage and some property damage. Sparks has been flying 10 years. The US Army retiree and Mount Gilead resident offers sightseeing tours. For more on last week’s storm, see coverage beginning on Page 4.
MORROW COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

11-year-old’s lemonade stand robbed in Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Grace Routon, 11, was selling lemonade on Saturday outside of her Toledo home. She was raising money for her church, and everything was going according to plan until two young boys riding a four-wheeler came to buy a glass. They left the lemonade stand but came back.
TOLEDO, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy