‘Cha Cha Real Smooth’ Q&A: Cooper Raiff on the naturalism within his festival hit

Pictured: Dallas filmmaker and actor Cooper Raiff, left, and Evan Assante in 'Cha Cha Real Smooth,' now streaming on Apple TV+. Courtesy of Apple.

It’s time to get funky.

If you’ve been impatiently waiting this film from the waves it made at the Sundance and SXSW film festivals (read our Sundance review here), or perhaps you’re in search of a romantic comedy with all the right moves, then Dallas filmmaker Cooper Raiff’s Cha Cha Real Smooth should have everybody clapping their hands. It’s got that feel-good spirit, heartbreak and wonderful wisdom that makes Raiff’s films such a joy to behold. (If you haven’t caught his first feature, S—house - and find it under its uncensored spelling - it’s a great primer for how Raiff can open your heart and mind with stories about growing up, no matter your age.)

Fresh out of college and without a clear life path going forward, 22-year-old Andrew (Cooper Raiff, pictured left) is stuck back at home with his family in New Jersey. But if there’s one thing that belongs on his nonexistent résumé, it’s how to get a party started, which lands him the perfect job of motivational dancing at the bar and bat mitzvahs for his younger brother’s classmates. When Andrew befriends a local mom, Domino (Dakota Johnson, pictured right), and her daughter, Lola, he finally discovers a future he wants – even if it might not be his own. 'Cha Cha Real Smooth' is now playing in select theaters and available on Apple TV+. Courtesy of Apple.

Cha Cha Real Smooth, an Apple Original release that’s now playing in theaters and available to stream on Apple TV+, follows a recent college grad and burgeoning bar/bat mitzvah party starter who’s struggling to find his place. With all his kindness and lovable energy, the 22-year-old Andrew (Raiff, also writer and director) helps 13-year-olds step out of their comfort zones to have the sort of confidence that’ll set them up for life, but Andrew himself still has some growing up to do. This is when he meets Domino (Dakota Johnson, also producer) and her autistic teen daughter Lola (Vanessa Burghardt), a relationship that jumpstarts Andrew’s consideration for what his adult life will be.

Also starring Raúl Castillo, Leslie Mann and Brad Garrett, Raiff’s film also explores family dynamics and how essential it is to have understanding as a human being. It’s a sweet film that offers a lot of food for thought.

Leslie Mann, Cooper Raiff and Brad Garrett in 'Cha Cha Real Smooth,' now streaming on Apple TV+. Courtesy of Apple.

Q&A

In a recent interview with Raiff, the Denton Record-Chronicle had the opportunity to catch up with the filmmaker to dive further into his storytelling abilities and the joy and wisdom he brings to his works.

The following is a transcript of an interview conducted on June 10 via Zoom Audio ahead of Cha Cha Real Smooth’s theatrical and Apple TV+ release. Some of the questions and answers have been edited for brevity and clarity.

Preston Barta: Well, it's so great to finally talk to you about this movie. I feel like I've been cooking up these thoughts since Sundance.

Cooper Raiff: Really? Yeah, we haven't talked about it. I feel like we should have.

Yeah. Something that I've been wanting to tell you since then is "Thank you." Just straight up, thank you for the line about childhood in this movie, at the very end. My wife and I just melted in each other's arms at that moment because it was the kind of conversations that we were having with each other, as we moved out of Dallas and into a smaller town, leaving behind the house that we brought up our son in. We just had this really beautiful conversation after the movie – that's probably a core memory at this point. So, thank you. You have a gift, and I hope you're damn proud of your abilities.

Thank you so much. I got chills all up and down my body. You've always given me chills in these interviews you do. You're so articulate about what you see and feel, and I appreciate that.

And I appreciate that very much. Well, I know we have less than 10 minutes here, so I'm going to do the best that I can to make the most of it.

Vanessa Burghardt and Dakota Johnson in 'Cha Cha Real Smooth,' now streaming on Apple TV+. Courtesy of Apple.

When we spoke for S—house, we talked about a deleted scene that you wrote, with the idea that it wouldn't make it into the final edit because it would be a good morale booster. So, in Cha Cha, did you have anything planned, or did you have complete faith that the dancing would do its job there of being a good jumping off point to set the tone and feel for the shoot?

Dancing was a big one. I knew morale was going to be pretty high because we made it more comfortably than we made S—house. We had more money, support and trust, so we didn't need as many morale boosters. But there were some scenes that did get cut from Cha Cha that I think if you said, "Which scene is going to get cut?," I probably could have pointed to that one. It's sucky for a line producer to hear, but I think it's a part of moviemaking.

It's not wasted money to have a whole half-day cut out of the movie because it really helps. Movies are so short, but they have to feel so lived in. So, in order for them to feel lived in, I think you have to have some time for that. Whether it's maybe one day, I'll just do scenes with actors outside of the movie and just be like, "Let's just workshop these characters."

Like for Blue Valentine, Ryan Gosling and Michelle Williams lived in a house for a month before shooting. Stuff like that. I think that's part of shooting a scene that maybe you do cut later, but you want it to feel lived in, and it's important to have those things.

Yeah. When I talked to the director of Drive My Car (Ryûsuke Hamaguchi), he said that he rehearsed a lot of things that were not in the original script because he wanted the actors to feel like they were pulling from actual memory, rather than basing it off of conversations they may have had with the filmmaker.

Yes! That’s brilliant. I’m not that brilliant.

Ah, c’mon. You are. It’s yours to use.

Cooper Raiff in 'Cha Cha Real Smooth,' now streaming on Apple TV+. Courtesy of Apple.

Something that stood out to me in Cha Cha was how much editing was used as a storytelling device, in comparison to S—house. What I mean is that sometimes you cut right at the last word, as a fun way to kind of punctuate a moment instead of seeing how the whole conversation would play out. What did you discover here, in the edit, that may have helped you turn this into a great essay on the human condition?

I was just trying things out, really. The big thing that I learned with S—house was, "Oh, you have to think about transitions." I constantly was when I was writing the script for Cha Cha, thinking about how to get from this scene to this scene. I leaned, probably a little too heavily, on ending with a big punch of like, "If we cut at this moment." So, a lot of that was just written in, and it happened to work some in the editing.

Editing is such a nice way to punctuate and, unassumingly, what you're trying to say. Maybe it's only for a few people, but I care about it. Some may say, "That feels like weird editing." There's one that comes to mind with the scene in the kitchen with Andrew and his mom (Leslie Mann), where Andrew says, "The thing about growing up is I don't know how much I have left." His mom is like, "I think you're OK. I think you did a lot when you were young." Then, she says, “Sorry,” and a song kicks in. That was another way for me to try to hammer home, "That's the whole movie right there: his relationship with his mom and how that's informed his whole worldview." His relationship with Domino is so representative of that relationship. I think I've learned more and more how to highlight things, especially because a lot of my stuff is dialogue driven.

Right, right. Like, how do I hit that this piece of dialogue is really important and how should you feel about it?

Exactly!

Odeya Rush and Cooper Raiff in “Cha Cha Real Smooth,” now streaming on Apple TV+ Courtesy of Apple.

What about what’s going through your head and what you plug into to authentically capture these moments where time stands still? There are so many genuine feelings that come from the glances the characters give each other and how you frame certain things, such as the moment when Andrew follows Domino up the stairs.

Yeah, I don’t really know. I remember very well when I had the idea to have him follow her up the stairs, and it wasn't even so much as I saw it visually. I did, but the biggest thing was he is there to catch her if she falls. That was the big thing. I love the way Cristina Dunlap shot it. Also, the way that Dakota just embodied it so well. In that shot, too, when they're up on the stairwell. That's the image that we used for Sundance, where she's about to enter this dark room that looks like she's entering the unknown, and Andrew's right there. I love that shot so much, and it feels like everything to me. Andrew's not going in the room, and he shouldn't be.

Two quick questions: One, will there be a physical media release of this film and a vinyl release of the great soundtrack?

I hope so. I don't know. For you, we ought to.

Oh, please, please.

And, will your next film, The Trashers, feature an animal with a simple human name in it – like S—house’s pet turtle, Pete, and Cha Cha’s hamster, Jerry? Is that something that you're going to carry on?

It doesn't right now, but I have to add it. I need to add it. So, I'm telling you now, I promise there will be. I'm going to add it.

Cha Cha Real Smooth arrives in-theaters and globally on Apple TV+ this Friday.