FIVE more sleeps until we have the PING PONG float event at the pool! We have not held this event for three years and we are SO EXCITED to do it. The Columbus Area Aquatic Center will dump 1,000 randomly numbered ping pong balls into the pool. When the whistles blow, kids will jump in to gather as many ping pong balls as they can to turn in for FREE prizes. NOT ALL ARE WINNERS but MOST of them are.

COLUMBUS, WI ・ 13 HOURS AGO