Actress Joey King Wears Edgy Bra and Skirt on Red Carpet of ‘The Princess’ Movie Premiere: Photos

Life and Style Weekly
 3 days ago

Red hot! Joey King looked incredible in an edgy bra and full skirt while walking the red carpet at the premiere of her latest film, The Princess , on Thursday, June 16.

The Kissing Booth actress, 22, who stars in and serves as an executive director of the flick, came to slay in a two-piece Christian Siriano dress, which featured a cutout bra top and a red tulle skirt. She paired the look with Handsome Stockholm black leather gloves and diamond Outhouse earrings. Joey’s toned abs were on full display as she walked the red carpet along with her costar Katelyn Rose Downey and the film’s director, Le-Van Kiet .

The Princess , which drops on Hulu on July 1, is described as an “action-packed fight to the death set in a fairy tale world.”

“When a beautiful, strong-willed princess refuses to wed the cruel sociopath to whom she is betrothed, she is kidnapped and locked in a remote tower of her father’s castle,” the film’s description reads. “With her scorned, vindictive suitor intent on taking her father’s throne, the princess must protect her family and save the kingdom.”

Joey’s unique ball gown actually perfectly encapsulated the theme of the film. The In Between star was drawn to the role because the character wasn’t “your typical Disney princess,” she told AFP during the premiere. “I love that about this character, but also, I love that I’m technically still a Disney princess!”

The film is filled with over-the-top violence that may not be for the faint of heart. "I mean, it wouldn't be fun if it wasn't violent, you know," Joey admitted about the stylistic choices throughout the movie. "I was constantly telling our producer Toby [Jaffe] , I was, like, ‘We need more blood on the dress!'"

Action fans are sure to love The Princess . Ben Lustig , who cowrote the script, said the goal was to take the traditional “trope of that princess stuck at the top of the tower” and “flip it on its head.”

"The idea of doing a princess movie with Disney that completely goes against anything they've ever done is just perfect," the screenwriter said with the film’s producer Derek Kolstad adding, "The joke at the beginning is what if Princess Peach saved herself, didn't need Mario, and just beat the crap out of Bowser?"

Keep scrolling to see photos of Joey King at the premiere of The Princess !

Life and Style Weekly

