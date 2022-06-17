ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
See Where Ohio Ranks Among Most Fun States In America

By Logan DeLoye
 4 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

What makes a state "fun"? Wether you define fun as a night out in the city with friends, or a morning hike at one of the most beautiful parks in the country, this state has it all. Though the topic is subjective, Ohio truly has something for everyone in regards to entertainment no matter what is preferred.

According to a ranked list compiled by Wallet Hub , Ohio is the 17th most fun state in America . The state ranked 19th overall in terms of entertainment, and 12th in the nation when nightlife was considered. With all factors reviewed, Ohio was given a total score of 40.59.

Here is how Wallet Hub collected the data to find the most fun states in the country:

"We all define '“fun'” a bit differently, and hopefully the place in which we live caters to our personal ideas of entertainment. That’s not always the case, though, which may drive people to live somewhere new. With pure enjoyment in mind, WalletHub compared the 50 states across 26 key indicators of a jolly good time that won’t break the bank. They range from movie costs to accessibility of national parks to casinos per capita."

For more information regarding each states ranking, visit HERE .

