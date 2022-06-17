ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morehead City, NC

Morehead City announces new fire chief

By Alizé Proisy, Town of Morehead City
WNCT
WNCT
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2opfkQ_0gDxpHkt00

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C — City Manager Ryan T. Eggleston announced the promotion of Courtney Wade as the new Morehead City Fire-EMS Chief.

“I appreciate Chief Wade’s assistance over the past few months as he has served in the interim capacity since Chief Jamie Fulk’s retirement, and Courtney has shown himself to be reliable, professional, and a great addition to our leadership team,” said Eggleston.

“It has been a pleasure working for the Town of Morehead City over the past 23 years,” Wade said. “I am humbled and honored to serve as the next fire chief. We have a great leadership team and I look forward to building upon the solid foundation within the department. The future looks bright for the department and some exciting things are happening around the community. I am very proud of the Morehead City Fire & EMS team and honored to be a part of it.“

The City will hold a ceremonial swearing-in of Wade at the July 12 Council Meeting at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNCT

Study offers recommendations for downtown Washington parking infrastructure

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — How can officials improve Washington’s downtown parking infrastructure to accommodate increased tourism and economic growth? That’s the question East Carolina University students tried to answer in a recent parking study. Students in ECU’s Community and Regional Planning program partnered with the Pamlico Business Resource Center to conduct the study in spring […]
WASHINGTON, NC
WNCT

Jacksonville seeking public input on how to use grant

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The City of Jacksonville is preparing for its annual Action Plan public input meeting, which is scheduled for Monday at 6 p.m. at Jacksonville City Hall. City officials are encouraging residents to participate in the meeting. Jacksonville is receiving a Community Development Block Grant totaling more than $359,000, and the city […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WNCT

Carteret County Public Schools set to have SRO at every school in county

The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office will soon be getting new deputies added to the patrol. Carteret County Public Schools set to have SRO at …. Greenville awarded $875,000 Rural Transformation …. Church holds prayer service for Carnie Hedgepeth …. ECU researchers find potential COVID-19 treatment …. White House mulls...
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Morehead City, NC
Sports
City
Wade, NC
City
Morehead City, NC
Morehead City, NC
Government
WITN

Fireworks explosion cancels second area July 4th celebration

FRANKLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A second area fireworks display has been canceled due to that deadly explosion in Lenoir County ten days ago. Franklin County says its Independence Day fireworks will not take place because they don’t have enough time to find replacements. On June 10th, property owner...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Jones County officials meet to prepare for hurricane season

TRENTON, N.C. (WNCT) – It’s hurricane season and counties across Eastern North Carolina continue their efforts in preparing and protecting their communities.  Over in Jones County, officials met to discuss how they are preparing and how the state is getting involved. It’s a top priority for state and community leaders to make sure their residents […]
JONES COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Beaufort Co. emergency services director recovering after motorcycle crash

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The emergency services director for Beaufort County was listed in critical condition at ECU Health in Greenville after he was involved in a motorcycle crash Monday evening. Carnie Hedgepeth “was involved in a serious motorcycle crash this evening and is currently in critical condition at ECU Health in Greenville,” according to […]
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Hyde County crews battle 500-acre fire

SWAN QUARTER, N.C. (WNCT) – Crews were battling a 500-acre brush fire in Hyde County Sunday evening. Joey Williams, Hyde County emergency management director, said the fire was in the woods of private land off of New Lake Road in the county. The fire is not near any structures. North Carolina Forestry, Hyde County Emergency […]
HYDE COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Hall#Retirement#Nexstar Media Inc
WBTW News13

North Carolina fire grows to 800 acres, still only 25% contained

SWAN QUARTER, N.C. (WNCT) — A mostly out-of-control fire that erupted over the weekend in Hyde County, North Carolina, has grown to at least 800 acres, authorities said. Crews began battling the fire on Sunday, estimating it had covered 500 acres. The fire is burning in the woods of private land near New Lake Road, said […]
carolinacoastonline.com

Angela Swindell, 46; service June 25

Angela Dawn Swindell, 46, of Newport, passed away Thursday, June 16, 2022, at her daughter’s home in Grimesland. Her funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, June 25th, officiated by Pastor Dennis Evans. The family will receive friends and hour prior to the service. For those unable to attend, the service can be viewed through Angela’s obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. The service will remain on the Funeral Home website for 90 days.
wcti12.com

N.C. Seafood Festival having poster contest, winner receives $125

MOREHEAD CITY, Carteret County — Photography skills could gain people exposure and a cash prize. The North Carolina Seafood Festival is having a storefront poster contest. The posters are distributed to businesses along the Crystal Coast to promote the festival. This year, that poster, could be your photo. Festival...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
WNCT

NC appeals court won’t strike down medical certificate law

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A state appeals court on Tuesday rejected a request by an Eastern North Carolina eye doctor to strike down a state law that requires regulators to agree new operating rooms are needed in his region before they could be built. A three-judge panel of the intermediate-level state Court of Appeals court […]
RALEIGH, NC
WNCT

Onslow County getting $10M in national opioid settlement; here’s why and what they plan to do with it

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – As part of the national opioid settlement – North Carolina is getting $750 million from the nation’s three major pharmaceutical distributors.  The money from this lawsuit has already begun flowing into state and local governments, including Onslow County, which is getting $10 million.   According to county officials, 62 people died […]
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
WNCT

NWS meets with Pine Knoll Shores residents about severe weather

PINE KNOLL SHORES, N.C. (WNCT) – The National Weather Service continues to do its part in making sure Eastern North Carolina is ready for any type of severe weather. On Tuesday in Pine Knoll Shores, NWS officials met with residents and community leaders to discuss hurricanes, flooding, tornadoes and other severe weather events. “We are […]
PINE KNOLL SHORES, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

N.C. Seafood Festival announces photography contest for 2022 poster

Planning for the 2022 N.C. Seafood Festival is well underway and its committee is now in search of a photo to be used for the festival’s storefront poster. Each year, the Seafood Festival produces a storefront poster to be distributed to hundreds of businesses in Carteret and surrounding counties to promote the upcoming festival which is scheduled for the first weekend of October.
WNCT

Onslow County Sheriff’s Office uses grant toward internet crimes against children

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office is taking action to fight internet crimes against children. The effort comes through grant money awarded by the North Carolina Sheriff’s Association. Sheriff Hans Miller said keeping children safe is critical for the community, especially when it comes to what they’re doing online. In 2021, the […]
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
carolinajournal.com

State Appeals Court tosses out lawsuit challenging N.C. certificate-of-need restrictions

The N.C. Court of Appeals has dismissed a lawsuit challenging North Carolina's certificate-of-need law. The unanimous opinion highlighted concerns about CON's "restrictive, anti-competitive," and "monopolistic" rules. A unanimous N.C. Court of Appeals panel has dismissed a New Bern eye surgeon’s challenge against the state’s certificate-of-need restrictions. The surgeon has announced...
NEW BERN, NC
WNCT

WNCT

25K+
Followers
16K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy