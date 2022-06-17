ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Man, Woman Shot to Death in Hollywood

By City News Service
KFI AM 640
KFI AM 640
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MZfw8_0gDxkABV00
Photo: Getty Images

HOLLYWOOD (CNS) - A search was continuing Friday for an assailant who fatally shot a man and a woman on a Hollywood street.

Los Angeles police officers were called about 11:10 p.m. Thursday to Vista Del Mar and Carlos avenues, south of the Hollywood (101) Freeway, where they found the victims -- a man and a woman believed in their 20s -- in the street suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, LAPD Officer Annie Hernandez told City News Service.

Video footage showed several shell casings on the street in the area of the shooting. According to reports from the scene, the woman's children were nearby and unharmed.

The victims were pronounced dead at the scene, Hernandez said.

The suspect was described as a 6-foot male with a thin build in a white T-shirt. He was last seen fleeing north on Vista Del Mar Avenue.

A resident in the area told KNX radio he heard two bursts of gunshots and saw the bodies in the street.

"I heard the gunshots, I heard like five gunshots, and I heard like four gunshots," the man said. "And then when we came out, well, we heard a scream after the five gunshots, and we heard more."

Security video from a home in the area captured footage of the victims walking in the street with an unidentified man prior to the shooting.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
2urbangirls.com

Baldwin Hills Shooting Leaves Teen Dead, Man Wounded

LOS ANGELES – A 17-year-old boy was killed and a 23-year-old man critically wounded Saturday in a possibly gang-related shooting behind a Target store in the Baldwin Hills area of Los Angeles. The shooting was reported at 3:32 p.m. at the Target store at LaCienega and Obama boulevards, according...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Male victim in Hollywood double fatal shooting identified

One of two victims shot to death in Hollywood on Thursday was publicly identified Saturday. RELATED: Two dead after shooting in Hollywood; Suspect at largeThe coroner's office named 40-year-old Ajani Patridge, though his city of residence was not available. Officials have yet to identify the female victim. The shooting took place just before 11:15 p.m. Thursday evening on Carlos Avenue and N. Gower Street, where Los Angeles Police Department officers arrived to find two people, Patridge and a woman, lying in the street suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Both were pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators also took two children located at the scene...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
KTLA

Man found shot dead inside crashed vehicle: LAPD

Police are investigating the shooting death of a man who was found shot inside a crashed vehicle in Vermont Vista Sunday morning. Los Angeles police officers responded to the 400 block of West 108th Street around 5 a.m. for a report of a shooting. When they arrived on scene, police found a crash involving two […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Hollywood, CA
City
Del Mar, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
foxla.com

LAPD officers injured after crowd shoots fireworks, throws rocks at them

LOS ANGELES - Three Los Angeles Police Department officers were injured Saturday night after responding to a vandalism call in the Pico Gardens area of Los Angeles. According to LAPD, officers responded to the 600 block of Anderson Street a call shortly before 9 p.m. Saturday after reports that a large group of people was vandalizing nearby buildings and cars. LAPD said the large group responded by shooting fireworks at officers in addition to hurling rocks and bottles at them. After calling for backup, officers eventually broke up the group. No one was arrested.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Teen Dead, Man Injured in Shooting Behind Target in Baldwin Hills

A 17-year-old boy was killed and a 23-year-old man critically wounded Saturday in a possibly gang-related shooting behind a Target store in the Baldwin Hills area of Los Angeles. The shooting was reported at 3:32 p.m. at the Target store at LaCienega and Obama boulevards, according to Officer A. Delatorre...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Woman killed in violent Culver City crash

A woman was killed and another person was injured following an Saturday night crash in Culver City. The crash happened around 10:15 p.m. near the intersection of La Cienega Boulevard and Wrightcrest Drive. A woman was driving a white sedan south on La Cienega when she rear-ended a second vehicle, according to the Los Angeles […]
CULVER CITY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#A Man And A Woman#Violent Crime#Vista Del Mar#City News Service#Knx
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Canyon News

Woman Assaulted While Walking Her Dog

MELROSE—Saturday, June 18th, West Hollywood deputies arrived at Melrose Ave & Westmount Drive at 6:27am after they received a call from a woman who reported that she was assaulted by a black, transient female with an unknown deadly weapon. The victim was walking her dog in the area when...
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
mynewsla.com

Driver Abandons Mercedes After Collision in South Los Angeles

Police Saturday are offering a $25,000 reward for information about a hit and run driver who abandoned a Mercedes-Benz and ran away after colliding with another vehicle near the University Park area of South Los Angeles. Los Angeles Fire Department firefighters were called at 1:50 a.m. Friday to Central Avenue...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KFI AM 640

KFI AM 640

Los Angeles, CA
41K+
Followers
16K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

More stimulating talk in Los Angeles and Orange County. Listen to Jennifer Jones Lee on Wake Up Call, Bill Handel Morning Show, Gary and Shannon, John and Ken, Tim Conway Jr, Coast to Coast AM, KFI News and more on KFI AM 640!

 https://kfiam640.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy