Man, Woman Shot to Death in Hollywood

Photo: Getty Images

HOLLYWOOD (CNS) - A search was continuing Friday for an assailant who fatally shot a man and a woman on a Hollywood street.

Los Angeles police officers were called about 11:10 p.m. Thursday to Vista Del Mar and Carlos avenues, south of the Hollywood (101) Freeway, where they found the victims -- a man and a woman believed in their 20s -- in the street suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, LAPD Officer Annie Hernandez told City News Service.

Video footage showed several shell casings on the street in the area of the shooting. According to reports from the scene, the woman's children were nearby and unharmed.

The victims were pronounced dead at the scene, Hernandez said.

The suspect was described as a 6-foot male with a thin build in a white T-shirt. He was last seen fleeing north on Vista Del Mar Avenue.

A resident in the area told KNX radio he heard two bursts of gunshots and saw the bodies in the street.

"I heard the gunshots, I heard like five gunshots, and I heard like four gunshots," the man said. "And then when we came out, well, we heard a scream after the five gunshots, and we heard more."

Security video from a home in the area captured footage of the victims walking in the street with an unidentified man prior to the shooting.