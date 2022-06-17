ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Video Shows Cop Shooting Unarmed Black Teen With Hands Up

By Jovonne Ledet
BIN: Black Information Network
 4 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

An unarmed Black teen was shot by a Chicago police officer while he had his hands up, according to surveillance footage per the Daily Beast .

New video of the May incident shows a 13-year-old Black boy, identified as A.G. , running from a dark Chicago sidewalk into a lit gas station parking lot with his arms raised when an officer opened fire and shot him .

After the boy collapsed to the ground from the gunshot, two cops carried him by only his legs and clothes letting his arms drag on the pavement.

Chicago Police Superindent David Brown previously stated that the officers took the teen to a different location to protect him from an explosion at a gas pump after the shooting.

The incident began when police tried to stop a vehicle they believed was involved in a carjacking. A.G. was a passenger inside the car and ran when cops approached the vehicle.

The teen wasn't in possession of a weapon when he was gunned down by Chicago police and hasn't been charged with any crimes.

Following the shooting, A.G. was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. Though he survived the gunshot, the boy's family said "he has been permanently and catastrophically injured,” according to a lawsuit filed last month.

In the lawsuit, the family states that A.G. was compliant with the officer's orders. An eyewitness also told ABC7 that the boy followed the cop's instructions.

“They said, ‘Put your hands up, put your hands up!’ The boy’s hands were up. There’s other people out there that seen it. I got it all on my phone—his hands were up. He didn’t have a gun. They shot him for no reason,” the eyewitness said.

According to the Daily Beast , the Chicago Civilian Office of Police Accountability is currently investigating the May incident.

See photos from the video here .

Reading about Black trauma can have an impact on your mental health. If you or someone you know need immediate mental health help, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor. These additional resources are also available:

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline 1-800-273-8255

The National Alliance on Mental Illness 1-800-950-6264

The Association of Black Psychologists 1-301-449-3082

The Anxiety and Depression Association of America 1-240-485-1001

For more mental health resources, click HERE .

Get the latest news 24/7 on The Black Information Network. Listen now on the iHeartRadio app or click HERE to tune in live.

Comments / 420

Kevinbi
4d ago

then let's see the video. I'm all for law and order, but if the officers actually did this, then they should suffer the appropriate punishment. but let's see the video.

Reply(30)
153
RevDonDee
4d ago

As a black man, I'm forced to wonder, why did A.G. run? We know this doesn't work out well, we know resisting arrest doesn't work out well. So why, I beg of our young people, why do you continue doing these things. If the police are really hunting us down, why give them anymore reason? Which one of us is faster than a bullet from the gun of a man intent on killing you?

Reply(58)
84
Zac Smith
4d ago

Is there a clear definitive video out there somewhere. I know there was an eyewitness who would never lie just to protect some criminal, but I would like to see this damning video they have.

Reply(11)
74
 

ABOUT

BIN: Black Information Network is the first and only 24x7 comprehensive national audio Black News service dedicated to providing an objective, accurate and trusted source of continual news coverage with a Black voice and perspective.

 https://www.binnews.com

