ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

The Bay Health and Rehabilitation Centers honor CNAs for their service and dedication

Antigo Daily Journal
Antigo Daily Journal
 4 days ago

The Bay Health and Rehabilitation Centers are thrilled to recognize the 708 certified nursing assistants (CNAs) who serve residents at the long-term care company’s 16 skilled nursing facilities located in Wisconsin, Tennessee and New Jersey in honor of the start of Nursing Assistants Week, which goes from June 16-23, and National Career Nursing Assistants’ Day, which was Thursday.

“Certified nursing assistants are central to the care provided by teams at The Bay Health and Rehabilitation Centers,” said Mark Ruvel and Izzy Weinburg, managing partners of Champion Care, which owns and operates The Bay facilities. “On behalf of everyone on our team, we would like to thank each and every one of you for the hard work, care, dedication and compassion that you provide to the Residents whom our facilities have the honor of serving.”

According to the National Network of Career Nursing Assistants, the theme of the 45th annual National Nursing Assistants’ Week is “Nursing Assistants: Creating a Community of Caring.” This event provides an opportunity to showcase the care and compassionate work done by CNAs every day around the country.

Career nursing assistants are instrumental in promoting and safeguarding the physical, mental, emotional, social and spiritual well-being of the residents, clients, and their families. As trained professionals, CNAs collaborate closely with other health care providers to provide quality care and also to elevate the status of their chosen profession,

Ruvel and Weinberg said that each CNA who provides care at The Bay Health and Rehabilitation Center will be presented a special gift thank them for their service.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Health
State
Tennessee State
State
Wisconsin State
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cna#Champion Care#Residents
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Antigo Daily Journal

Antigo Daily Journal

Antigo, WI
37
Followers
153
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

Antigo Daily Journal has been serving the Antigo community and surrounding area since 1905. Published Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and 24/7 online at www.antigojournal.com

 https://www.antigojournal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy