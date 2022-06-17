The Bay Health and Rehabilitation Centers honor CNAs for their service and dedication

The Bay Health and Rehabilitation Centers are thrilled to recognize the 708 certified nursing assistants (CNAs) who serve residents at the long-term care company’s 16 skilled nursing facilities located in Wisconsin, Tennessee and New Jersey in honor of the start of Nursing Assistants Week, which goes from June 16-23, and National Career Nursing Assistants’ Day, which was Thursday.

“Certified nursing assistants are central to the care provided by teams at The Bay Health and Rehabilitation Centers,” said Mark Ruvel and Izzy Weinburg, managing partners of Champion Care, which owns and operates The Bay facilities. “On behalf of everyone on our team, we would like to thank each and every one of you for the hard work, care, dedication and compassion that you provide to the Residents whom our facilities have the honor of serving.”

According to the National Network of Career Nursing Assistants, the theme of the 45th annual National Nursing Assistants’ Week is “Nursing Assistants: Creating a Community of Caring.” This event provides an opportunity to showcase the care and compassionate work done by CNAs every day around the country.

Career nursing assistants are instrumental in promoting and safeguarding the physical, mental, emotional, social and spiritual well-being of the residents, clients, and their families. As trained professionals, CNAs collaborate closely with other health care providers to provide quality care and also to elevate the status of their chosen profession,

Ruvel and Weinberg said that each CNA who provides care at The Bay Health and Rehabilitation Center will be presented a special gift thank them for their service.