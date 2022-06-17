ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

This Date in Baseball

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

1938 — The Brooklyn Dodgers signed Babe Ruth to coach for the remainder of the season.

1947 — Cincinnati’s Ewell Blackwell tossed a 6-0 no-hitter against the Boston Braves.

1950 — In the nightcap of a doubleheader, the Cleveland Indians scored 14 runs in the first inning for an American League record as they trounced the Philadelphia A’s 21-2.

1953 — At Fenway Park, Dick Gernert’s home run highlighted the 17-run, 14-hit seventh inning as the Boston Red Sox beat the Detroit Tigers 23-3. The Red Sox were up 5-3 after 6 1/2 innings. The Red Sox scored the 17 runs on 14 hits and six walks and left the bases loaded. Gene Stephens collected three hits and Sammy White scored three runs and Tom Umphlett also reached base three times in the inning.

1960 — The San Francisco Giants fired Bill Rigney and selected Tom Sheehan as manager. At 66 years, 2 months and 18 days, Sheehan was the oldest man to debut as a manager of a major league team.

1967 — Houston Astro Don Wilson tossed the first of his two career no-hitters by blanking the Atlanta Braves 2-0, facing 30 batters and striking out 15.

1975 — Fred Lynn batted in 10 runs with three homers, a triple and a single in a 15-1 Boston Red Sox victory over the Detroit Tigers. Lynn’s 16 total bases tied an AL record.

1976 — Commissioner Bowie Kuhn voided the sale of Oakland Athletics stars Vida Blue, Rollie Fingers and Joe Rudi. Athletics owner Charlie Finley sold Blue to the New York Yankees for $1.5 million and Rudi and Fingers to the Boston Red Sox for $1 million each. Kuhn ordered the players to return to Oakland on grounds that they would upset the sport’s competitive balance.

1977 — New York Yankees outfielder Reggie Jackson and manager Billy Martin get into a dugout confrontation at Fenway Park that’s seen on national television. Martin removed his right fielder for loafing on a ball hit to the outfield. Jackson questioned Martin in the dugout and the two are eventually separated by coach Elston Howard.

1986 — California’s Don Sutton pitched a three-hitter for his 300th career victory as the Angels beat the Texas Rangers 5-1. The 41-year-old right-hander became the 19th pitcher in baseball history to win 300 games.

2007 — Chone Figgins went 6-for-6 and drove in the game-winning run in the ninth inning to lift the Los Angeles Angels over Houston 10-9.

2011 — Connor Harrell hit the first College World Series home run in the new TD Ameritrade Park to break a sixth-inning tie and first-time qualifier Vanderbilt defeated North Carolina 7-3.

2012 — R.A. Dickey became the first major league pitcher in 24 years to throw consecutive one-hitters and Ike Davis hit a grand slam in the New York Mets’ 5-0 victory over the Baltimore Orioles. The previous pitcher to throw consecutive one-hitters was Dave Stieb for Toronto in September 1988.

2012 — Aaron Hill hit a solo homer in the seventh inning to become the fifth Arizona player to hit for the cycle, lifting the Diamondbacks to a 7-1 win over the Seattle Mariners.

2017 — Nolan Arenado completed the cycle with a three-run homer in the bottom of the ninth inning, and the Colorado Rockies stunned the San Francisco Giants by rallying for a 7-5 victory.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Atlanta Braves host the San Francisco Giants Wednesday

San Francisco Giants (38-29, third in the NL West) vs. Atlanta Braves (39-30, second in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Carlos Rodon (6-4, 2.84 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 91 strikeouts); Braves: Charlie Morton (4-3, 5.08 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 75 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -123, Giants +104; over/under is 8...
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Boston, MA
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
City
Cincinnati, OH
State
California State
City
California, OH
State
Arizona State
City
Houston, OH
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
City
Toronto, OH
The Associated Press

Cardinals play the Brewers after Gorman’s 4-hit game

St. Louis Cardinals (39-31, second in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (39-31, first in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Adam Wainwright (5-5, 3.06 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 60 strikeouts); Brewers: Eric Lauer (6-2, 3.57 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 72 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -113, Brewers -106; over/under is 8...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Associated Press

White Sox try to sweep series against the Blue Jays

Toronto Blue Jays (38-30, second in the AL East) vs. Chicago White Sox (33-33, third in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Ross Stripling (3-2, 3.28 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 38 strikeouts); White Sox: Lucas Giolito (4-3, 4.78 ERA, 1.49 WHIP, 73 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -125, White...
CHICAGO, IL
The Associated Press

Padres aim to sweep 3-game series over the Diamondbacks

Arizona Diamondbacks (32-38, fourth in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (43-27, second in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Madison Bumgarner (3-6, 3.45 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 48 strikeouts); Padres: Mike Clevinger (1-0, 3.79 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 22 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -163, Diamondbacks +140; over/under is 8...
SAN DIEGO, CA
The Associated Press

Marlins host the Rockies on 4-game home win streak

Colorado Rockies (30-38, fifth in the NL West) vs. Miami Marlins (30-36, fourth in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Chad Kuhl (4-4, 3.69 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 49 strikeouts); Marlins: Pablo Lopez (4-3, 2.97 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 77 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marlins -194, Rockies +165; over/under is 7 1/2...
DENVER, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elston Howard
Person
Rollie Fingers
Person
Dave Stieb
Person
Reggie Jackson
Person
Fred Lynn
Person
Nolan Arenado
Person
R.a. Dickey
Person
Bowie Kuhn
Person
Tom Sheehan
The Associated Press

Rangers face the Phillies leading series 1-0

Philadelphia Phillies (36-33, third in the NL East) vs. Texas Rangers (32-35, second in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Zack Wheeler (6-3, 2.69 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 78 strikeouts); Rangers: Jon Gray (2-3, 4.27 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 63 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -138, Rangers +118; over/under is 8 runs.
ARLINGTON, TX
The Associated Press

Nationals look to sweep 2-game series against the Orioles

Washington Nationals (25-46, fifth in the NL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (30-39, fifth in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Patrick Corbin (3-9, 6.59 ERA, 1.78 WHIP, 57 strikeouts); Orioles: Tyler Wells (4-4, 3.62 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 36 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Orioles -141, Nationals +120; over/under is 9 1/2...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Associated Press

Astros play the Mets leading series 1-0

New York Mets (45-25, first in the NL East) vs. Houston Astros (42-25, first in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Carlos Carrasco (8-2, 3.96 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 75 strikeouts); Astros: Luis Garcia (4-5, 3.41 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 69 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -135, Mets +114; over/under is 8...
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baltimore Orioles#The Brooklyn Dodgers#The Boston Braves#The Cleveland Indians#American League#The Philadelphia A#The Boston Red Sox#The Detroit Tigers#The Red Sox#The San Francisco Giants#The Atlanta Braves#Oakland Athletics#The New York Yankees
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Cleveland Indians
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
MLB Teams
Detroit Tigers
MLB Teams
Texas Rangers
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
MLB Teams
Arizona Diamondbacks
Sportico

Bill Russell Set to Join Babe Ruth on the Blockchain This Summer

Click here to read the full article. Over 1,000 NBA legends could soon be headed to the blockchain.  The National Basketball Retired Players Association (NBRPA) recently signed a multiyear group licensing deal with athlete-focused NFT platform ARIA Exchange, with the first set of digital collectibles expected this summer. That first release will feature the likes of Clyde Drexler, Grant Hill, Karl Malone, Hakeem Olajuwon, Bill Russell, John Stockton, Isiah Thomas, Jerry West and Dominique Wilkins. “As the demand for legends and their one-of-a-kind collectibles skyrockets, this partnership with ARIA Exchange allows us to bring our legends into a new and innovative marketplace,...
NBA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

952K+
Followers
461K+
Post
431M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy