Department of Health confirms first monkeypox case in Orange County

By Caroline Catherman, Orlando Sentinel
 4 days ago

The Florida Department of Health has detected the first case of monkeypox in Orange County, it shared Friday morning.

The infected individual is between the ages of 35-39, according to Florida’s web-based reportable disease surveillance system. FDOH spokesperson Jeremy Redfern said the department would not share any more information in order to protect the confidentiality of the patient.

“Our Epidemiologists in Tallahassee are working closely with those in Orange County to ensure they have the necessary resources to monitor the situation,” Redfern said.

The FDOH has identified 10 total monkeypox cases in the state, including eight in Broward County and one in Collier. The infected individuals range in age from 25 to 59.

There are currently 2,166 confirmed cases in 37 countries; 99 cases are confirmed in the U.S. as of Thursday according to the CDC.

Monkeypox, discovered in 1958, is a rare disease in the same family as smallpox, but with milder symptoms, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It was previously found mostly in Africa, with cases occurring primarily in people who had recently traveled internationally; in 2022, however, the virus began spreading in countries that don’t usually record cases.

The main symptom of monkeypox is a rash that can look like pimples or blisters. It can appear on the face, inside the mouth, or on other parts of the body, the CDC states. Cold or flu symptoms sometimes accompany the rash, which lasts for several weeks.

The CDC states it is monitoring monkeypox cases but is not concerned, according to its website.

“At this time, the risk of monkeypox in the United States is believed to be low,” the CDC states. “Monkeypox does not spread easily between people, and the time between exposure and when symptoms start gives health officials more time to track down contacts and break the chain of infection. People who do not have monkeypox symptoms cannot spread the virus to others.”

The virus can be spread from person to person through direct contact with the rash, scabs, or bodily fluids. Pregnant people can spread the virus to their fetus, the CDC states.

It can also be spread through surfaces, and through prolonged, face-to-face contact, the CDC states.

ccatherman@orlandosentinel.com ; @CECatherman on Twitter

IN THIS ARTICLE
