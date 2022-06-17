ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewis County, NY

‘Petco Love’ presents Lewis County Humane Society with $5,000

flackbroadcasting.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWATERTOWN- A North Country animal shelter has received a $5,000 donation from a non-profit group. On Thursday, ‘Petco Love’ gave a check to the Lewis County Humane Society, with...

flackbroadcasting.com

Comments / 1

Related
informnny.com

Watertown Pride weekend spreads color across the city

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Watertown Pride weekend was held from June 17 through June 19, and hundreds of members from the area gathered to show their support of the LGBTQIA+ community. The weekend started off with a kickoff party which was held at the Paddock Club located in downtown...
WATERTOWN, NY
informnny.com

Samaritan Medical Center extends visitation hours

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown has extended visitation hours. Effective June 20, patients within Samaritan’s medical/surgical units, the intensive care unit and the progressive unit can have two visitors per day from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. According to SMC, these changes were made...
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

Removing invasive species from Thompson Park

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - What started as a volunteer effort has now evolved into a full blown war on invasive species. Its target? Foreign flora like buckthorn and honeysuckle. Watertown City Planner Mike DeMarco says for decades the pesky plants have occupied a large portion of Thompson Park’s underbrush,...
WATERTOWN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Watertown, NY
Lewis County, NY
Government
County
Lewis County, NY
City
Lewis, NY
Watertown, NY
Society
Watertown, NY
Government
Watertown, NY
Lifestyle
informnny.com

Canton-Potsdam Hospital welcomes new pain management team member

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Canton-Potsdam Hospital’s Pain Management team is welcoming certified physician Atif Iqbal, MD to their staff. According to the hospital, Dr. Iqbal has his American Board of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation certification, and his Pain Medicine ABPMR certification. He earned his medical degree from Rawalpindi Medical College located in Pakistan and was Chief Resident at Albany Medical Center.
POTSDAM, NY
wwnytv.com

Mount Carmel Feast returns this weekend

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - After a three-year wait, the Mount Carmel Feast is returning to Watertown this weekend. For the last two years, it has been canceled because of COVID. Now it’s back for the 104th year. Frank Gorri and Vito DiGiovaccino appeared on 7 News at Noon...
WATERTOWN, NY
WKTV

Black bear sightings reported in Deerfield, Westmoreland

WESTMORELAND, N.Y. – Just days after a black bear was spotted in Deerfield, another sighting was reported in Westmoreland around midnight Monday morning. Resident Jeff Szarek captured the bear on his home surveillance camera and sent the video to NEWSChannel 2. Szarek says the bear was in his backyard...
WESTMORELAND, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animal Welfare#Charity#Petco Love#Wwny Tv
informnny.com

RN at Canton-Potsdam Hospital receives 2022 DAISY Award

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Registered Nurse Sarah McCargar at Canton-Potsdam Hospital is being honored for her dedication to caring for patients. McCargar was named the 2022 recipient of the internationally-recognized DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses. The award was created in 1999 in memory of J. Patrick Barnes by his family. Barnes reportedly died at 33 years old and his family felt the nurses who cared for him needed to be recognized, so the award was established as a way to thank all nurses who touch the lives of their patients.
POTSDAM, NY
wwnytv.com

Concert in the Park, fireworks show date set

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A date is set for this year’s Concert in the Park and firework show. The Watertown Noon Rotary Club will host the concert in the park on Thursday, June 30th. That of course is at Watertown’s Thompson Park. The Double Barrel Blues Band...
WATERTOWN, NY
informnny.com

Oneida County Sheriffs help locate missing resident on Saturday

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Law enforcement agencies in Oneida County worked together to help locate a resident who was reported missing on Saturday. According to Oneida County Sheriff Robert M. Maciol, the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office was notified that 64-year-old Kathy Ingersoll from Florence was lost or missing on June 18. The report stated that Ingersoll was out for a walk at around 1 p.m. and had not returned home, which caused concern and prompted the report around 3 p.m.
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Charities
WKTV

WKTV General Sales Manager ties the knot

WKTV -- Congratulations to WKTV General Sales Manager Brittany Beane. She and fiancee Mike Lallier were married at MKJ Farms in Deansboro on Friday afternoon in front of family and friends. Brittany has been a part of the WKTV for four years and now we welcome Mike to the family...
DEANSBORO, NY
Oswego County Today

Frank Castillia – Smells Of Fulton

– As early as 1900, you knew you were in Fulton by the welcoming smell of Chocolate. That smell lasted until early 2000. As a kid when you could smell chocolate some say it was a forecast of rain. New kids to the area would smell the chocolate and ask...
96.1 The Eagle

Help Needed Identifying Suspect in Store Theft in Central Square

Officials are asking for help from the public identifying a suspect wanted for questioning in connection with a theft investigation from a retail store in Oswego County. According to a written release from the New York State Police, the suspect is described as a white man who was seen wearing blue jeans, a Batman T-shirt, and a baseball cap at the time of the incident. The male suspect was last seen walking away from the Walmart located at 3018 East Avenue in Central Square, New York on June 9, 2022 and toward a Taco Bell. The store is located in a shopping complex off of I-81.
CENTRAL SQUARE, NY
informnny.com

Pulaski Police asking for assistance identifying individual

PULASKI, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Pulaski Police Department is asking the community for help identifying an individual that was captured in a photo. According to the department, they are attempting to identify the individual’s identity regarding an incident that occurred at Kinney’s in the Village of Pulaski. They are asking anyone with information to contact Officer Burnham at 315-298-7525.
PULASKI, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

North Country resident accused of aggravated DWI in West Turin

WEST TURIN- A North Country resident is accused of intoxicated driving in Lewis County, authorities say. It was shortly before 12:30 p.m. Monday when the New York State Police arrested and charged Gabriel M. Whitman, 24, of Fort Drum, NY with one count each of aggravated DWI and DWI (first-offense).
LEWIS COUNTY, NY
WIBX 950

Shocking Photo of Lightning in CNY Sparks Several Questions

A shocking photo sparks questions on what really happens before lightning strikes. Robert Richie captured the unique moment just before lightning struck in Minoa, New York. The photo looks like there was a problem with developing (back when we use to do that) or a glitch in the phone it was taken on.
MINOA, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy