Austin, TX

UFC on ESPN 37 weigh-in results: Kattar and Emmett cleared, but Tony Kelley heavy

By MMA Junkie Staff
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
AUSTIN, Texas – MMA Junkie was on scene and reporting live from Friday’s official UFC on ESPN 37 fighter weigh-ins, where all but one fighter on the card hit their marks.

In the main event, Calvin Kattar (23-5 MMA, 7-3 UFC) takes on Josh Emmett (17-2 MMA, 8-2 UFC) in a featherweight bout. Kattar was the first fighter to the scale in the two-hour window and weighed in at 146 pounds. Emmett arrived about 20 minutes later and was 145.5 to make the headliner official.

In the lightweight co-feature, Donald Cerrone (36-16 MMA, 23-13 UFC) meets Joe Lauzon (28-15 MMA, 15-12 UFC) in a fight between two longtime UFC staples. The bout was delayed from early May after Cerrone was sick on fight day. Cerrone came in at 155 pounds; Lauzon was 154.75.

The only miss came from Tony Kelley (8-2 MMA, 2-1 UFC), who was heavy for his bantamweight bout against Adrian Yanez (15-3 MMA, 4-0 UFC) to close out the preliminary card. Kelley weighed in at 137.5 pounds and will be fined a percentage of his purse. Yanez weighed in at 135.5.

The weigh-ins took place at the UFC host hotel in Austin, Texas. The nearby Moody Center hosts Saturday’s card, which airs on ESPN and streams on ESPN+.

The full UFC on ESPN 37 weigh-in results included:

MAIN CARD (ESPN/ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET)

  • Calvin Kattar (146) vs. Josh Emmett (145.5)
  • Donald Cerrone (155) vs. Joe Lauzon (154.75)
  • Kevin Holland (170) vs. Tim Means (170.5)
  • Joaquin Buckley (184) vs. Albert Duraev (185.5)
  • Damir Ismagulov (155) vs. Guram Kutateladze (155.5)
  • Julian Marquez (185.5) vs. Gregory Rodrigues (185.5)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN 2/ESPN+, 4 p.m. ET)

  • Tony Kelley (137.5)* vs. Adrian Yanez (135.5)
  • Jasmine Jasudavicius (124.75) vs. Natalia Silva (125.5)
  • Court McGee (170) vs. Jeremiah Wells (171)
  • Danny Chavez (145) vs. Ricardo Ramos (146)
  • Gloria de Paula (115) vs. Maria Oliveira (115)
  • Cody Stamann (135.5) vs. Eddie Wineland (135)
  • Phil Hawes (185) vs. Deron Winn (186)
  • Kyle Daukaus (185.5) vs. Roman Dolidze (185.5)

*Kelley missed the bantamweight limit and will be fined a percentage of his purse.

